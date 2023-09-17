Newsnews
Real Estate Tech Companies Struggle With High Mortgage Rates

Written by: Caralie Sunday | Published: 17 September 2023
The real estate tech sector has been facing significant challenges due to the impact of rising mortgage rates. Companies like Divvy Homes have been particularly affected, leading to multiple rounds of layoffs. This has also resulted in the closure of some startups in the sector. Additionally, Common Trust, a startup, is offering an employee ownership buyout option as an alternative to traditional acquisitions. These developments highlight the volatile nature of the real estate industry and its impact on technology companies.

Divvy Homes Struggles Amidst High Mortgage Rates

Divvy Homes, a rent-to-own startup, has experienced a series of setbacks due to the surge in mortgage interest rates. While the company initially thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing increased demand for its services, the changing market conditions have taken a toll on its business model. Higher interest rates have forced Divvy Homes to charge higher rents to cover its mortgage expenses, leading to layoffs and financial difficulties. The company’s challenges reflect the broader decline in the real estate tech sector.

Challenges Facing the Real Estate Tech Sector

The real estate tech, or proptech, sector has been heavily impacted by the rise in mortgage rates. Companies like Opendoor, Compass, and Redfin, both publicly traded and startups, have also faced layoffs. Some startups have even been forced to shut down completely. The unpredictable nature of the real estate market means that companies in this sector have to navigate through various market conditions, including fluctuating interest rates and changing consumer preferences.

Employee Ownership Buyout Option as an Alternative

Amidst the challenges faced by the real estate tech sector, Common Trust has emerged with a unique solution. This startup offers an employee ownership buyout option, allowing small businesses to exit while remaining independent. This approach is seen as a more scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional acquisitions. Common Trust’s innovative legal structure, known as a perpetual purpose trust, enables employees to continue working for a company with a strong corporate culture and customer focus.

