Nothing Phone (2a) Unveiled At MWC 2024

Written by: Anthiathia Vail | Published: 28 February 2024
Nothing, the London-based phone company, has unveiled its latest handset, the Phone (2a), at the Mobile World Congress 2024. The new device is a departure from the company’s flagship models and is aimed at a different demographic with a focus on budget-friendly features.

Key Takeaway

Nothing introduces the Phone (2a) at MWC 2024, targeting a budget-conscious demographic with a unique design and promising features, while keeping the price point a mystery.

Design and Features

The Phone (2a) retains the transparent aesthetic of Nothing’s previous handsets and features the iconic light-up Glyphs, albeit covering a smaller surface area. The dual-camera setup, previously seen in the Phone (2), has been repositioned to the center, adding to the device’s unique design. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, tailored specifically for this model.

Price and Availability

Details regarding the price of the Phone (2a) have not been disclosed, leaving consumers eager to learn more about the affordability of this new offering. Nothing’s decision to focus on a budget-friendly device reflects a strategic shift in the company’s product lineup, catering to a wider audience.

