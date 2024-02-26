google-unveils-new-accessibility-and-productivity-features-at-mwc

Google has revealed a host of new features for phones, cars, and wearables at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. These updates aim to enhance accessibility and productivity for users across various devices.
Key Takeaway
Google's latest announcements at MWC showcase its commitment to improving accessibility and productivity across various devices, offering new features that cater to a diverse range of user needs.
Enhanced Messaging with Gemini
- Google introduces Gemini, a feature for crafting messages, to Google Messages. This beta feature supports English and has faced some criticism.
- Android Auto now offers AI-generated image captions and text summarization for improved message management.
Accessibility Improvements
- Lookout, Google’s app aiding visually impaired individuals, now provides AI-powered image captions globally in English.
- Improved screen reader support for Lens in Maps allows users to receive information about places and signs through TalkBack.
Productivity Enhancements
- Users can now create handwritten notes in docs on Android devices using a finger or stylus, with various pen styles and colors available.
- Google extends support for Spotify through an output switcher on the Android home screen, enabling seamless transition between sources.
Wear OS Updates
- Wear OS now allows direct access to Google Wallet passes, including boarding passes, event tickets, and loyalty cards, from the watch.
- Voice-enabled transit directions and compass-guided navigation directions are now available on Wear OS.