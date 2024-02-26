Newsnews
Xiaomi Unveils Its First Electric Car, The SU7, At MWC

Written by: Casey Tankersley | Published: 27 February 2024
Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has made a significant impact at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) with the unveiling of its first electric car, the SU7. The company’s booth has been bustling with activity, in stark contrast to some of its competitors.

Key Takeaway

Xiaomi has introduced its first electric car, the SU7, at MWC, marking its foray into the automotive industry.

Xiaomi’s Electric Vehicle Unveiled

The SU7, a “full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan,” is the latest addition to the company’s diverse product lineup. This move follows the trend of consumer electronics companies venturing into the automotive industry. Notably, Xiaomi has chosen to go solo in branding its electric car, unlike some of its counterparts.

Features and Technology

The SU7 is set to debut in China next year and is expected to leverage Xiaomi’s expertise in the rapidly expanding EV supply chain. The company has also been developing “HyperOS,” an operating system aimed at seamless integration across devices, including cars, smartphones, and smart home products.

The electric vehicle is backed by a substantial investment in research and development, with a global team of engineers and technical experts working on core EV technologies, such as E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin.

Future Prospects

While specific details about the SU7 and HyperOS remain limited, Xiaomi has expressed its vision for a comprehensive “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem. The company aims to facilitate seamless connectivity and collaboration across various hardware devices, smart home products, and cars.

Moreover, Xiaomi is working in collaboration with third-party manufacturers, developers, and partners to realize its ambitious goals for the future.

