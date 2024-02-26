Xiaomi’s CyberDog 2: The $3,000 Robot Dog That Does Backflips

When Xiaomi unveiled the CyberDog in the summer of 2021, it was met with mixed reactions. The latest version, CyberDog 2, has a more friendly appearance compared to its predecessor, but still retains a futuristic and somewhat intimidating look.

The Design of CyberDog 2

The CyberDog 2 features a head that resembles that of a Dobermann, complete with cropped, pointy ears. Despite its more dog-like appearance, some may still find it less than friendly. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the robot was showcased in limited demos, displaying its agility and performing a dance routine that resembled Boston Dynamics’ robots.

Impressive Capabilities

One of the most attention-grabbing features of CyberDog 2 is its ability to perform backflips, as demonstrated in promotional videos. This showcases the advanced capabilities of the robot, highlighting the differences in robot design compared to humans. The robot is currently available for purchase online at a price of $3,000, nearly double the cost of its predecessor.

The Future of CyberDog 2

Xiaomi is positioning CyberDog 2 as a potential home robot, despite its high price point. The company suggests that the robot dog could one day serve as a replacement for real dogs, with its ability to interact and respond. However, until it becomes more approachable and friendly in appearance, its widespread adoption may face challenges.