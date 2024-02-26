Newsnews
News

Xiaomi’s CyberDog 2: The $3,000 Robot Dog That Does Backflips

Written by: Cacilia Atwater | Published: 26 February 2024
xiaomis-cyberdog-2-the-3000-robot-dog-that-does-backflips
News

When Xiaomi unveiled the CyberDog in the summer of 2021, it was met with mixed reactions. The latest version, CyberDog 2, has a more friendly appearance compared to its predecessor, but still retains a futuristic and somewhat intimidating look.

Key Takeaway

Xiaomi’s CyberDog 2, priced at $3,000, showcases advanced capabilities including backflips, positioning itself as a potential home robot despite its futuristic and somewhat intimidating design.

The Design of CyberDog 2

The CyberDog 2 features a head that resembles that of a Dobermann, complete with cropped, pointy ears. Despite its more dog-like appearance, some may still find it less than friendly. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the robot was showcased in limited demos, displaying its agility and performing a dance routine that resembled Boston Dynamics’ robots.

Impressive Capabilities

One of the most attention-grabbing features of CyberDog 2 is its ability to perform backflips, as demonstrated in promotional videos. This showcases the advanced capabilities of the robot, highlighting the differences in robot design compared to humans. The robot is currently available for purchase online at a price of $3,000, nearly double the cost of its predecessor.

The Future of CyberDog 2

Xiaomi is positioning CyberDog 2 as a potential home robot, despite its high price point. The company suggests that the robot dog could one day serve as a replacement for real dogs, with its ability to interact and respond. However, until it becomes more approachable and friendly in appearance, its widespread adoption may face challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2024

by Idell Rood | 12 October 2023
9 Best Mi Robot Vacuum For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Mi Robot Vacuum For 2024

by Joyan Cleary | 31 October 2023
Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs
News

Guardz Raises $18M To Expand AI-Based Security Platform For SMBs

by Malanie Walls | 13 December 2023
The 10 Best Virtual Reality Games to Play
GAMING

The 10 Best Virtual Reality Games to Play

by Rubie Mayhew | 7 August 2019
12 Amazing Smartphone USB Cable For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Smartphone USB Cable For 2024

by Mariska Spindler | 6 November 2023
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt To Discuss Self-Driving Cars, AI, Investing, And More At TC Disrupt 2023
News

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt To Discuss Self-Driving Cars, AI, Investing, And More At TC Disrupt 2023

by Nelle Collins | 2 September 2023
Ascento Revolutionizes Security Patrols With Autonomous Robots
News

Ascento Revolutionizes Security Patrols With Autonomous Robots

by Joya Hardaway | 12 September 2023
Robot Dogs Are Now Available For Companies To Order
TECHNOLOGY

Robot Dogs Are Now Available For Companies To Order

by Loleta Detweiler | 27 September 2019

Recent Stories

How To Get Minecraft Bedrock For Free
GAMING

How To Get Minecraft Bedrock For Free

by Cacilia Atwater | 27 February 2024
How To Grow Sea Pickles In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Grow Sea Pickles In Minecraft

by Cacilia Atwater | 27 February 2024
Ingrediome’s Breakthrough In Lab-Grown Protein Taste Solution
News

Ingrediome’s Breakthrough In Lab-Grown Protein Taste Solution

by Cacilia Atwater | 26 February 2024
LoanDepot Cyberattack Exposes Sensitive Customer Data
News

LoanDepot Cyberattack Exposes Sensitive Customer Data

by Cacilia Atwater | 26 February 2024
Xiaomi’s CyberDog 2: The $3,000 Robot Dog That Does Backflips
News

Xiaomi’s CyberDog 2: The $3,000 Robot Dog That Does Backflips

by Cacilia Atwater | 26 February 2024
FlowGPT: The New Frontier Of GenAI Apps
News

FlowGPT: The New Frontier Of GenAI Apps

by Cacilia Atwater | 26 February 2024
Darwin AI Empowers Small LatAm Companies With AI-Powered Sales Assistant
News

Darwin AI Empowers Small LatAm Companies With AI-Powered Sales Assistant

by Cacilia Atwater | 26 February 2024
Vijay Shekhar Sharma Resigns From Paytm Payments Bank Board
News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Resigns From Paytm Payments Bank Board

by Cacilia Atwater | 26 February 2024