Newsnews
News

Can Near-Infrared Light Improve Your Mood? New Desktop Lamps Suggest So

Written by: Ramonda Wertz | Published: 26 February 2024
can-near-infrared-light-improve-your-mood-new-desktop-lamps-suggest-so
News

As humans spend increasing amounts of time indoors, we lose access to the sun’s natural benefits. Recognition of season affective disorder has grown accordingly. While the actual occurrence of the condition is low (around 5% — or 10 million or so Americans), it’s led to increasing awareness of the sun’s impact on the production of serotonin in the brain – and its resulting impact on the human body.

Key Takeaway

Near-infrared light therapy lamps are gaining attention as a potential alternative to traditional light therapy for improving mood and overall well-being, with new desktop lamp designs showcasing the potential for integrating this technology into everyday devices.

The Rise of Light Therapy Lamps

Light therapy lamps have become increasingly popular as a result. These products rely on the visible light spectrum, in a bid to mimic the sun’s impact for those of us who spend more of our waking hours in front of a computer than we care to mention. More recently, use of the “near-infrared” (NIR) segment of the light spectrum has been growing in popularity as a potential alternative to visible light.

The Potential of Near-Infrared Light

As the name implies, the segment sits between infrared and visible light, at around 600 and 1000 nanometers. According to the National Institute of Health, “low-level light therapy in the far-red (FR) to near-infrared (NIR) range of the spectrum, collectively termed photobiomodulation (PBM), has gained worldwide attention in recent years as a novel tool for experimental therapeutic applications in a variety of medical conditions.”

New Desktop Lamps Showcased at MWC

This weekend at MWC, a Dutch company called Seaborough showcased small devices designed to replace large SAD lamps. One sits next to the computer and the other clips above display, looking a lot like an external webcam. Both plug into the USB port for power. Unfortunately, the devices are proof of concept. The company is currently looking for partnerships to license the tech.

Potential Impact and Future Possibilities

Seaborough would eventually like to build near-infrared light technology into laptops themselves, though third party accessories seem far more likely. As someone who’s battled a good bit of depression over the last few years, the potential impact of this technology is intriguing. Some research has been conducted on the matter, showing consistent positive benefits on well-being and health, specifically improving mood, reducing drowsiness, reducing IFN-?, and resting heart rate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Create A Home Virtual Workstation
TECHNOLOGY

How To Create A Home Virtual Workstation

by Mariska Spindler | 25 November 2023
Why Is My Epson Projector Not Turning On
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is My Epson Projector Not Turning On

by Malanie Hopson | 18 October 2023
13 Best LED TV Light For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best LED TV Light For 2024

by Nalani Straight | 23 November 2023
8 Best 60″ LED TV For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best 60″ LED TV For 2024

by Joyan Cleary | 23 November 2023
How To Set Up An Ergonomic Workstation
TECHNOLOGY

How To Set Up An Ergonomic Workstation

by Corine Whitten | 25 November 2023
13 Amazing 3D Printing Moon Lamp for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing 3D Printing Moon Lamp for 2024

by Cacilia Atwater | 19 August 2023
14 Amazing Keyboard Light for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Keyboard Light for 2024

by Karrie Atwell | 26 August 2023
13 Best Cpla Lighting Night Light Led 3D Printing Moon Lamp for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Cpla Lighting Night Light Led 3D Printing Moon Lamp for 2024

by Corine Whitten | 19 August 2023

Recent Stories

Can Near-Infrared Light Improve Your Mood? New Desktop Lamps Suggest So
News

Can Near-Infrared Light Improve Your Mood? New Desktop Lamps Suggest So

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024
How To Repair An Anvil In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Repair An Anvil In Minecraft

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024
How To Make Iron Blocks In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Iron Blocks In Minecraft

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024
How To Craft An Anvil Minecraft
GAMING

How To Craft An Anvil Minecraft

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024
What Is A Trapped Chest In Minecraft
GAMING

What Is A Trapped Chest In Minecraft

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024
Minecraft How To Breed Chickens
GAMING

Minecraft How To Breed Chickens

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024
How To Build Fence In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Build Fence In Minecraft

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024
How To Turn Narrator Off Minecraft
GAMING

How To Turn Narrator Off Minecraft

by Ramonda Wertz | 26 February 2024