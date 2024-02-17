Newsnews
What To Expect From MWC 2024: Trends, Rumors, And Anticipations

Written by: Cindee Newell | Published: 17 February 2024
In just over a week, the Fira de Barcelona will host the Mobile World Congress 2024, drawing around 85,000 attendees. This event has evolved into a pivotal gathering for phone makers, telecoms, tech vendors, journalists, and analysts to deliberate on the future of the industry.

Key Takeaway

MWC 2024 is poised to showcase the latest trends in the mobile industry, from health-centered wearables to AI applications and 6G conversations, offering a platform for startups to present their innovations to a global audience.

The Impact of Recent Years

The past years have been tumultuous for MWC due to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Despite this, the event has shown resilience, with a significant rebound in attendance. However, the show’s current significance for the industry is under scrutiny, as large vendors increasingly opt for standalone events.

The Startup Presence

While some major industry names have reduced their presence, MWC still hosts a considerable number of startups, particularly through its sister event, 4FYN. This platform provides startups with an opportunity to showcase their innovations to a large and engaged audience.

Anticipated Trends

Several trends are expected to dominate discussions at MWC 2024, including the continued focus on health-centered wearables, the emergence of new form factors like smart rings, and the prominence of head-worn displays. Concept devices, AI applications, and the advent of 6G conversations are also anticipated to be key highlights of the event.

