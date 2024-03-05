Newsnews
Nothing’s New Budget Phone (2a) Hits Preorder At $349

Written by: Mariska Spindler | Published: 5 March 2024
The much-anticipated Nothing Phone (2a) is now available for preorder at an affordable price of $349. This marks Nothing’s entry into the mid-tier/budget smartphone market, offering a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.

Key Takeaway

The Nothing Phone (2a) is now available for preorder at $349, targeting developers in the U.S. and traditional consumers in the U.K. and India. With its budget-friendly price and competitive features, it aims to make a mark in the mid-tier smartphone segment.

Availability for Developers in the U.S.

Preorders for the Nothing Phone (2a) have commenced, but with a specific focus in the United States. The phone is currently targeted towards developers who are interested in integrating third-party apps with the unique light-up “Glyphs” featured on the device’s back. Nothing has introduced the Glyph Developer Kit program, allowing developers to build their own integrations with the Glyph Interface. Registration for an API key will begin on March 5, 2024.

International Availability

While the U.S. is geared towards developers, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be available through traditional channels in the U.K. and India. In the U.K., it is offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, priced at £319 and £319, respectively. In India, the models are priced at ?23,999 and ?27,099, catering to the diverse budget smartphone market in the country.

Hardware and Features

The Nothing Phone (2a) is powered by a customized MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, a departure from the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs found in premium models. The collaboration between Nothing and MediaTek has led to optimizations such as Smart Clean and Adaptive NTFS, enhancing performance and reducing power consumption. The phone features a 50-megapixel dual rear-facing camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery, offering a larger capacity compared to its predecessors. With a 6.7-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rate, the Nothing Phone (2a) presents a compelling package at its price point.

