Solana Mobile’s Chapter 2 Phone Sparks Preorder Frenzy

Solana Mobile has recently unveiled its second web3 phone, Chapter 2, which has garnered an overwhelming response in terms of preorders. The demand for this new device has surpassed the sales of its predecessor, Saga, within the first 24 hours of its announcement.

Key Takeaway Solana Mobile’s Chapter 2 phone has witnessed an unprecedented demand, surpassing its predecessor’s sales within the first 24 hours of its announcement. The device, priced at $450, offers similar features to the Saga and presents significant opportunities for developers and users in the crypto space.

High Demand and Sales Figures

Within the initial 24 hours of the Chapter 2 phone’s announcement, Solana Mobile received over 25,000 preorders, and this number surged to 30,000 by the 30-hour mark. These figures have already exceeded the sales of the Saga phone over the span of 12 months.

Features and Pricing

The Chapter 2 phone shares similar features with its predecessor, including an Android-based system, a built-in crypto wallet, a Seed Vault, and a “dApp store” for decentralized crypto applications. Priced at $450, it is offered at a lower cost compared to the Saga, which was sold for $599. The new device is set to be shipped in the first half of 2025.

Opportunities for Developers and Users

According to Raj Gokal, the co-founder of Solana and president of Solana Labs, the Chapter 2 phone presents a significant opportunity for crypto app teams to engage with dedicated users and incentivize them. It provides a concentrated distribution channel without the burden of app store fees, offering value to both developers and users.

The Saga’s Journey

Initially, Solana’s first smartphone, Saga, faced weak demand and was even criticized by some. However, it gained traction when it offered rewards through dApps, leading to a surge in sales.