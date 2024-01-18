Newsnews
News

Solana Mobile’s Chapter 2 Phone Sparks Preorder Frenzy

Written by: Christy Edson | Published: 19 January 2024
solana-mobiles-chapter-2-phone-sparks-preorder-frenzy
News

Solana Mobile has recently unveiled its second web3 phone, Chapter 2, which has garnered an overwhelming response in terms of preorders. The demand for this new device has surpassed the sales of its predecessor, Saga, within the first 24 hours of its announcement.

Key Takeaway

Solana Mobile’s Chapter 2 phone has witnessed an unprecedented demand, surpassing its predecessor’s sales within the first 24 hours of its announcement. The device, priced at $450, offers similar features to the Saga and presents significant opportunities for developers and users in the crypto space.

High Demand and Sales Figures

Within the initial 24 hours of the Chapter 2 phone’s announcement, Solana Mobile received over 25,000 preorders, and this number surged to 30,000 by the 30-hour mark. These figures have already exceeded the sales of the Saga phone over the span of 12 months.

Features and Pricing

The Chapter 2 phone shares similar features with its predecessor, including an Android-based system, a built-in crypto wallet, a Seed Vault, and a “dApp store” for decentralized crypto applications. Priced at $450, it is offered at a lower cost compared to the Saga, which was sold for $599. The new device is set to be shipped in the first half of 2025.

Opportunities for Developers and Users

According to Raj Gokal, the co-founder of Solana and president of Solana Labs, the Chapter 2 phone presents a significant opportunity for crypto app teams to engage with dedicated users and incentivize them. It provides a concentrated distribution channel without the burden of app store fees, offering value to both developers and users.

The Saga’s Journey

Initially, Solana’s first smartphone, Saga, faced weak demand and was even criticized by some. However, it gained traction when it offered rewards through dApps, leading to a surge in sales.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is PS5
TECHNOLOGY

What Is PS5

by Ceil Swinney | 29 August 2023
How To Mint An NFT On Solana
FINTECH

How To Mint An NFT On Solana

by Cymbre Judd | 31 October 2023
When Does Stranger Things 4 Come Out On Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Does Stranger Things 4 Come Out On Netflix

by Clarine Keefer | 6 August 2023
When Does Harry And Meghan Netflix Start
TECHNOLOGY

When Does Harry And Meghan Netflix Start

by Blanche Alba | 5 August 2023
What Year Did The Playstation 2 Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

What Year Did The Playstation 2 Come Out

by Deirdre Cravens | 25 August 2023
What Is The Next Bitcoin
FINTECH

What Is The Next Bitcoin

by Vivyan Nino | 12 November 2023
When Is Enola Holmes 2 Coming Out On Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Enola Holmes 2 Coming Out On Netflix

by Malanie Homan | 6 August 2023
15 Best Valorant Skins That Give You Aimbot
GAMING

15 Best Valorant Skins That Give You Aimbot

by Juliet | 5 October 2021

Recent Stories

How To Disassemble Items Dota 2
GAMING

How To Disassemble Items Dota 2

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024
Where To Watch Dota 2 Tournament
GAMING

Where To Watch Dota 2 Tournament

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024
Factory Refresh: Resetting Fitbit Charge HR To Factory Settings
Wearables

Factory Refresh: Resetting Fitbit Charge HR To Factory Settings

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024
Seamless Connection: Connecting Your Phone To Fitbit
Wearables

Seamless Connection: Connecting Your Phone To Fitbit

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024
Fitbit Stride Setup: A Guide To Measuring Your Stride Length On Fitbit
Wearables

Fitbit Stride Setup: A Guide To Measuring Your Stride Length On Fitbit

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024
Band Sizing Wisdom: A Guide To Choosing The Right Size For Your Fitbit Band
Wearables

Band Sizing Wisdom: A Guide To Choosing The Right Size For Your Fitbit Band

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024
Hygiene Tips: Cleaning Your Fitbit Charge HR
Wearables

Hygiene Tips: Cleaning Your Fitbit Charge HR

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024
Walgreens Sync: A Guide To Syncing Your Fitbit With Walgreens
Wearables

Walgreens Sync: A Guide To Syncing Your Fitbit With Walgreens

by Christy Edson | 19 January 2024