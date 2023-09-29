Newsnews
News

New Update: Co-founder Of Three Arrows Capital, Zhu, Arrested And Sentenced In Singapore Airport

Written by: Brenna Cloutier | Published: 30 September 2023
new-update-co-founder-of-three-arrows-capital-zhu-arrested-and-sentenced-in-singapore-airport
News

In a recent turn of events, Su Zhu, the co-founder of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has been arrested at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Zhu’s attempt to leave the country was thwarted when he was detained by authorities.

Key Takeaway

Su Zhu, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, has been arrested at Singapore’s Changi Airport and sentenced to four months in prison. The other co-founder, Kyle Davies, is also facing a committal order, with his whereabouts currently unknown. 3AC’s insolvency had significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry, forcing major firms to reorganize and implement withdrawal restrictions.

Teneo, the financial advisory firm overseeing the liquidation process of 3AC, has revealed that Zhu was issued a “committal order” after failing to comply with court instructions regarding the liquidation investigation. As a result, Zhu has been sentenced to four months in prison.

The Fate of the Other Co-Founder

In addition to Zhu, Kyle Davies, the other co-founder of 3AC, is also facing a similar committal order. However, Davies’ current whereabouts remain unknown.

It is important to note that 3AC was once a significant player in the crypto market, managing approximately $10 billion in assets. However, the hedge fund’s insolvency led to a series of repercussions, including the need for major cryptocurrency firms to restructure their operations and impose limits on customer withdrawals. This unexpected development followed the downfall of the Terra/LUNA project.

Teneo, the advisory firm responsible for managing 3AC’s affairs, has yet to comment on the recent arrests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Pitch Deck Teardown: Point.me’s $10M Series A Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Point.me’s $10M Series A Deck

by Maggi Adcock | 30 September 2023
New Update: Co-founder Of Three Arrows Capital, Zhu, Arrested And Sentenced In Singapore Airport
News

New Update: Co-founder Of Three Arrows Capital, Zhu, Arrested And Sentenced In Singapore Airport

by Brenna Cloutier | 30 September 2023
New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive
News

New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive

by Mollee Lambeth | 30 September 2023
Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes
News

Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho
News

WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho

by Martelle Dial | 29 September 2023
Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes
News

Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes

by Cati Holcombe | 29 September 2023
SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet
News

SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet

by Emlyn Brandt | 29 September 2023
Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission
News

Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission

by Nerita Laskowski | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

Pitch Deck Teardown: Point.me’s $10M Series A Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Point.me’s $10M Series A Deck

by Brenna Cloutier | 30 September 2023
New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive
News

New Headline: Elon Musk’s X Faces Impending Clash With EU Digital Rulebook, Warns Former Twitter Executive

by Brenna Cloutier | 30 September 2023
New Update: Co-founder Of Three Arrows Capital, Zhu, Arrested And Sentenced In Singapore Airport
News

New Update: Co-founder Of Three Arrows Capital, Zhu, Arrested And Sentenced In Singapore Airport

by Brenna Cloutier | 30 September 2023
Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes
News

Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes

by Brenna Cloutier | 29 September 2023
WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho
News

WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho

by Brenna Cloutier | 29 September 2023
Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes
News

Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes

by Brenna Cloutier | 29 September 2023
How To Download Fortnite On Your Phone
HOW TO

How To Download Fortnite On Your Phone

by Brenna Cloutier | 29 September 2023
How To Download Whatsapp
HOW TO

How To Download Whatsapp

by Brenna Cloutier | 29 September 2023