Newsnews
News

Wind.app: Making DeFi Accessible To The Average Consumer

Written by: Marcelline Trost | Published: 28 November 2023
wind-app-making-defi-accessible-to-the-average-consumer
News

Bangladeshi tech entrepreneur Hussain Elius, best known as the co-founder of ride-sharing app Pathao, is now delving into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) with his latest venture, Wind.app. This self-custodial smart contract wallet aims to make DeFi accessible to the average consumer, offering a range of user-friendly features.

Key Takeaway

Wind.app, founded by tech entrepreneur Hussain Elius, is revolutionizing the DeFi space by making it accessible to the average consumer. With its self-custodial wallet and user-friendly features, Wind.app empowers businesses and individuals to seamlessly manage their finances and perform transactions. The recent funding round of $3.8 million will further support the development of Wind.app’s tech infrastructure and broaden its customer base.

Empowering Businesses and Individuals

Wind.app is designed to cater to the needs of both businesses and individuals. For businesses, it offers a convenient way to send payments to remote employees across the globe. This feature enables seamless and efficient transactions, eliminating the need for complicated cross-border payment processes.

For individuals, Wind.app serves as a virtual bank account. Users can manage their finances and perform various financial transactions directly from the app. With its intuitive interface and user-friendly experience, Wind.app aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and decentralized finance.

On-Ramp and Off-Ramp Infrastructure

One of the key offerings of Wind.app is its on-ramp and off-ramp infrastructure. This infrastructure enables users to convert their crypto holdings into fiat currency or vice versa. By providing a seamless and cost-effective method for exchanging cryptocurrencies, Wind.app simplifies the process and makes it more accessible to a wider audience.

Impressive Growth and Funding

Since its launch, Wind.app has already facilitated over $3 million in annualized gross transaction volume (GTV). Building on this success, the Singapore-based startup has recently raised $3.8 million in pre-seed funding. The funding round was co-led by Global Founders Capital and Spartan Group, with participation from notable investors such as Saison Capital, Alumni Ventures, and Tiny VC.

Targeting Freelancers and Remote Workers

Wind.app initially focuses on targeting freelancers and remote workers, especially in Southeast Asia. The app is already operational in the Philippines, India, and Bangladesh and plans to expand into more countries. Many early users of Wind.app are Web3 startups who appreciate the convenience and cost-effectiveness of using the app for paying their remote team members.

Differentiating Factors and Future Plans

Wind.app sets itself apart from competitors like Wise and Payoneer by leveraging blockchain technology for settlement, resulting in lower fees. Furthermore, users can quickly open an account with Wind.app as it does not require advanced Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

In the long term, Wind.app aims to target the underbanked segment, providing them with an easy and accessible means of accepting and managing money. By adopting stablecoins and eliminating the complexities associated with traditional banking, Wind.app seeks to empower individuals with minimal KYC information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is Happening With Cryptocurrency
AI

What Is Happening With Cryptocurrency

by Donia Mashburn | 21 September 2023
What Is Blockchain Fintech
AI

What Is Blockchain Fintech

by Stormy Alston | 20 September 2023
Avantis Labs Raises $4M Seed Round Led By Pantera Capital
News

Avantis Labs Raises $4M Seed Round Led By Pantera Capital

by Peta Petit | 27 September 2023
How To Make Money With Ethereum
AI

How To Make Money With Ethereum

by Susanetta Klein | 14 September 2023
Why Solana Is Better Than Ethereum
AI

Why Solana Is Better Than Ethereum

by Dona Cool | 15 September 2023
How Is The Crypto Market Doing
AI

How Is The Crypto Market Doing

by Celisse Goss | 1 November 2023
How Cryptocurrency Birth Epidemic
AI

How Cryptocurrency Birth Epidemic

by Luisa Legg | 20 September 2023
Why Buy A Stablecoin
FINTECH

Why Buy A Stablecoin

by Roobbie Chartier | 31 October 2023

Recent Stories

Wind.app: Making DeFi Accessible To The Average Consumer
News

Wind.app: Making DeFi Accessible To The Average Consumer

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023
What To Expect From This Week’s Deluge Of SaaS Earnings Reports
News

What To Expect From This Week’s Deluge Of SaaS Earnings Reports

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023
8 Best I5 6600K CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best I5 6600K CPU Cooler For 2023

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023
9 Amazing Triple Radiator CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Triple Radiator CPU Cooler For 2023

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023
7 Best Sff CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best Sff CPU Cooler For 2023

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023
13 Amazing CPU Cooler Arctic For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing CPU Cooler Arctic For 2023

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023
8 Amazing CPU Cooler 212 For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing CPU Cooler 212 For 2023

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023
12 Best Noctua Am4 CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Noctua Am4 CPU Cooler For 2023

by Marcelline Trost | 28 November 2023