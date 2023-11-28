Wind.app: Making DeFi Accessible To The Average Consumer

Bangladeshi tech entrepreneur Hussain Elius, best known as the co-founder of ride-sharing app Pathao, is now delving into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) with his latest venture, Wind.app. This self-custodial smart contract wallet aims to make DeFi accessible to the average consumer, offering a range of user-friendly features.

Empowering Businesses and Individuals

Wind.app is designed to cater to the needs of both businesses and individuals. For businesses, it offers a convenient way to send payments to remote employees across the globe. This feature enables seamless and efficient transactions, eliminating the need for complicated cross-border payment processes.

For individuals, Wind.app serves as a virtual bank account. Users can manage their finances and perform various financial transactions directly from the app. With its intuitive interface and user-friendly experience, Wind.app aims to bridge the gap between traditional banking and decentralized finance.

On-Ramp and Off-Ramp Infrastructure

One of the key offerings of Wind.app is its on-ramp and off-ramp infrastructure. This infrastructure enables users to convert their crypto holdings into fiat currency or vice versa. By providing a seamless and cost-effective method for exchanging cryptocurrencies, Wind.app simplifies the process and makes it more accessible to a wider audience.

Impressive Growth and Funding

Since its launch, Wind.app has already facilitated over $3 million in annualized gross transaction volume (GTV). Building on this success, the Singapore-based startup has recently raised $3.8 million in pre-seed funding. The funding round was co-led by Global Founders Capital and Spartan Group, with participation from notable investors such as Saison Capital, Alumni Ventures, and Tiny VC.

Targeting Freelancers and Remote Workers

Wind.app initially focuses on targeting freelancers and remote workers, especially in Southeast Asia. The app is already operational in the Philippines, India, and Bangladesh and plans to expand into more countries. Many early users of Wind.app are Web3 startups who appreciate the convenience and cost-effectiveness of using the app for paying their remote team members.

Differentiating Factors and Future Plans

Wind.app sets itself apart from competitors like Wise and Payoneer by leveraging blockchain technology for settlement, resulting in lower fees. Furthermore, users can quickly open an account with Wind.app as it does not require advanced Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

In the long term, Wind.app aims to target the underbanked segment, providing them with an easy and accessible means of accepting and managing money. By adopting stablecoins and eliminating the complexities associated with traditional banking, Wind.app seeks to empower individuals with minimal KYC information.