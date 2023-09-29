Pitch Deck Teardown: Point.me’s $10M Series A Deck

A Closer Look at Point.me’s Pitch Deck

Point.me, a real-time flight rewards search engine, recently raised an additional $10 million in its Series A round. This funding comes after a successful $2 million round last year. Today, we will delve into the pitch deck that Point.me used to secure its new investment and assess whether the startup effectively conveyed its value proposition and potential for growth.

Key Takeaway Point.me’s pitch deck showcases strong consumer-focused messaging and highlights the size and potential of the airline points economy. However, the company must navigate the risks associated with operating in this industry as it expands.

The Story Behind Point.me

When analyzing Point.me’s pitch deck, one can’t help but wonder how the company is going to present its solution in a way that instills a sense of urgency. While collecting points is a popular lifestyle choice for many, it’s crucial to determine whether Point.me addresses a “real” problem or merely offers a luxurious, disposable service. Let’s dive into the deck and find out.

Slides in the Pitch Deck

Point.me structured its 16-slide deck as follows:

Cover slide Problem slide Problem impact slide “How it’s currently solved” slide Solution slide Value Proposition slide Product benefits slide Product slide Product delivery slide Product screenshots slide Traction slide Press clippings slide Moat slide Team slide Past investors slide Closing slide

Three Highlights of Point.me’s Deck

Point.me impresses in several areas within its pitch deck, indicating a refined understanding of its target customers and effective messaging. Here are three highlights worth mentioning:

1. Great consumer-focused messaging

Point.me dedicates considerable attention to crafting compelling messaging for its target customers. The closing slide, in particular, stands out as a culmination of the deck’s consumer-focused approach.

2. Hard-hitting facts

The pitch deck opens with impactful statistics that shed light on the airline points economy. Point.me astutely addresses the significant value generated by the issuance of points and the staggering percentage of unredeemed points. These figures reveal a lucrative business model but also underscore the potential risks associated with operating in this industry.

3. Two classes of customers

Point.me caters to two distinct sets of customers: those with a substantial number of airline points who travel frequently and those who prefer a self-serve approach. This strategy positions the company to serve a diverse audience effectively. However, it’s important to note that while this slide serves as a persuasive sales pitch to customers, the messaging may need adjustment when targeting investors who are primarily interested in equity shares.

In the following sections, we will explore three areas where Point.me could have made improvements in its pitch deck.