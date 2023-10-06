Pitch Deck Teardown: Lupiya’s $8.3M Series A Deck

Lupiya, a neobank focused on economic empowerment in Zambia, recently raised an impressive $8.3 million in its Series A funding round. With a compact deck consisting of just 10 slides, Lupiya efficiently conveyed its story and value proposition to investors. In this edition of the Pitch Deck Teardown series, we will examine Lupiya’s deck and highlight its strengths and areas for improvement.

Key Takeaway Lupiya’s 10-slide deck impressively communicates its story and value proposition. By incorporating data-driven problem statement, a clear business model, and a concise solution slide, Lupiya effectively captures the attention and interest of potential investors. However, there are still areas for improvement that we will explore in the following sections.

Slides in This Deck

Lupiya’s deck is concise and to the point, allowing for a quick and impactful presentation. However, it is important to note that a shorter deck runs the risk of overlooking certain key aspects.

The slides in Lupiya’s deck include:

Cover slide Problem slide Solution slide Market size slide Business model slide Competition slide Traction slide Team slide Ask and use of funds slide Closing slide

Three Things to Love

Despite its brevity, Lupiya’s deck effectively delivers its message and leaves a lasting impression. Here are three highlights worth mentioning:

A Clear, Metrics-Forward Problem Statement

On the problem slide, Lupiya goes beyond simply stating the inefficiencies of financial services in Africa. The company presents compelling numbers that highlight the scope and severity of the problem. This approach not only grabs the attention of investors but also provides a sneak peek into the potential market size. Lupiya should be commended for their data-driven problem statement.

Clear and Clean Business Model

Lupiya’s business model slide stands out for its simplicity and transparency. The inclusion of specific numbers, such as a 10% service fee and 8% interest, showcases the company’s unique offering. As an investor unfamiliar with the region, it would be interesting to understand how these figures compare to market rates and whether they provide a competitive edge. Nonetheless, Lupiya’s straightforward business model is commendable.

Solution Brevity

Unlike many startups that delve into excessive product details, Lupiya’s solution slide maintains brevity without compromising clarity. The company effectively summarizes its product with three screenshots and three bullet points. This concise approach is ideal for an initial pitch, leaving room for a product demonstration in subsequent meetings. Kudos to Lupiya for delivering a concise and impactful solution slide.

Overall, Lupiya’s pitch deck sets a solid foundation for its fundraising efforts, and it will be interesting to see how the company continues to leverage its unique value proposition to drive economic empowerment in Zambia and beyond.