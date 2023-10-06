Newsnews
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Lupiya’s $8.3M Series A Deck

Written by: Miranda Mercurio | Published: 7 October 2023
pitch-deck-teardown-lupiyas-8-3m-series-a-deck
News

Lupiya, a neobank focused on economic empowerment in Zambia, recently raised an impressive $8.3 million in its Series A funding round. With a compact deck consisting of just 10 slides, Lupiya efficiently conveyed its story and value proposition to investors. In this edition of the Pitch Deck Teardown series, we will examine Lupiya’s deck and highlight its strengths and areas for improvement.

Key Takeaway

Lupiya’s 10-slide deck impressively communicates its story and value proposition. By incorporating data-driven problem statement, a clear business model, and a concise solution slide, Lupiya effectively captures the attention and interest of potential investors. However, there are still areas for improvement that we will explore in the following sections.

Slides in This Deck

Lupiya’s deck is concise and to the point, allowing for a quick and impactful presentation. However, it is important to note that a shorter deck runs the risk of overlooking certain key aspects.

The slides in Lupiya’s deck include:

  1. Cover slide
  2. Problem slide
  3. Solution slide
  4. Market size slide
  5. Business model slide
  6. Competition slide
  7. Traction slide
  8. Team slide
  9. Ask and use of funds slide
  10. Closing slide

Three Things to Love

Despite its brevity, Lupiya’s deck effectively delivers its message and leaves a lasting impression. Here are three highlights worth mentioning:

A Clear, Metrics-Forward Problem Statement

On the problem slide, Lupiya goes beyond simply stating the inefficiencies of financial services in Africa. The company presents compelling numbers that highlight the scope and severity of the problem. This approach not only grabs the attention of investors but also provides a sneak peek into the potential market size. Lupiya should be commended for their data-driven problem statement.

Clear and Clean Business Model

Lupiya’s business model slide stands out for its simplicity and transparency. The inclusion of specific numbers, such as a 10% service fee and 8% interest, showcases the company’s unique offering. As an investor unfamiliar with the region, it would be interesting to understand how these figures compare to market rates and whether they provide a competitive edge. Nonetheless, Lupiya’s straightforward business model is commendable.

Solution Brevity

Unlike many startups that delve into excessive product details, Lupiya’s solution slide maintains brevity without compromising clarity. The company effectively summarizes its product with three screenshots and three bullet points. This concise approach is ideal for an initial pitch, leaving room for a product demonstration in subsequent meetings. Kudos to Lupiya for delivering a concise and impactful solution slide.

Overall, Lupiya’s pitch deck sets a solid foundation for its fundraising efforts, and it will be interesting to see how the company continues to leverage its unique value proposition to drive economic empowerment in Zambia and beyond.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Deck: A Closer Look At The Carbon Reduction Startup
News

Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Deck: A Closer Look At The Carbon Reduction Startup

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Point.me’s $10M Series A Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Point.me’s $10M Series A Deck

by Maggi Adcock | 30 September 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck

by Anni Addison | 23 September 2023
Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880
News

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

by Wynn Graham | 2 September 2023
Pitch Deck Analysis: Tomorrow University’s $10M Series A Presentation
News

Pitch Deck Analysis: Tomorrow University’s $10M Series A Presentation

by Orel Fordham | 9 September 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Learn.xyz’s $3M Seed Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Learn.xyz’s $3M Seed Deck

by Anthia Thurston | 16 September 2023
Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention
News

Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention

by Piper Snead | 31 August 2023
Pitch Deck Dos: Why You Should Keep It Simple And Skip The Fancy Animations
News

Pitch Deck Dos: Why You Should Keep It Simple And Skip The Fancy Animations

by Nert Gailey | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

Amazon Sends Two Project Kuiper Test Satellites To Space
News

Amazon Sends Two Project Kuiper Test Satellites To Space

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023
MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack
News

MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Lupiya’s $8.3M Series A Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Lupiya’s $8.3M Series A Deck

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023
Premji Invest And Zerodha Express Interest In Acquiring Stake In Nainital Bank
News

Premji Invest And Zerodha Express Interest In Acquiring Stake In Nainital Bank

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023
Hungryroot Founder Launches Every, An AI-Powered App For Self-Reflection And Human Connection
News

Hungryroot Founder Launches Every, An AI-Powered App For Self-Reflection And Human Connection

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023
Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features
News

Observe Raises $50M In Debt, Launches Gen AI Features

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023
X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier
News

X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023
Cobre Raises $13 Million To Assist CFOs In Colombia With Automating Corporate Payments
News

Cobre Raises $13 Million To Assist CFOs In Colombia With Automating Corporate Payments

by Miranda Mercurio | 7 October 2023