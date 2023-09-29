Newsnews
News

Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes

Written by: Rosalie Larue | Published: 29 September 2023
discord-faces-outage-due-to-unusual-traffic-spikes
News

Discord, the popular instant messaging service, is currently experiencing a widespread outage that has left many users unable to access the platform. The company has confirmed that the issue is being caused by “unusual traffic spikes.” The problems started at approximately 6 AM ET/3 AM PT and are still ongoing.

Key Takeaway

Discord is grappling with a widespread outage caused by “unusual traffic spikes.” Users are unable to log in and access messages, while others are facing temporary blocks. The issues are possibly connected to Cloudflare’s ongoing difficulties. Discord is actively working to resolve the problem and restore normal service.

Technical Difficulties and User Frustrations

According to Discord’s status page, the platform’s servers are being overwhelmed by the influx of traffic, resulting in temporary blocks for users. The company is actively working to resolve the issue and mitigate the impact on users. However, many individuals have taken to social media to express their frustrations, sharing screenshots of error messages that display a “Sorry, you have been blocked” notification. Even those who manage to log into the service are reporting an inability to view their messages.

Possible Ties to Cloudflare

It appears that these disruptions may be related to ongoing difficulties faced by Cloudflare, a popular internet infrastructure provider. Cloudflare is currently experiencing problems with its Dashboard and API service, as well as undergoing scheduled maintenance. As a result, Discord’s ability to function smoothly is being hampered.

This is a developing story, and updates are expected as the situation progresses. Discord users are advised to monitor the company’s status page and official social media channels for the latest information on the outage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes
News

Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho
News

WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho

by Martelle Dial | 29 September 2023
Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes
News

Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes

by Cati Holcombe | 29 September 2023
SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet
News

SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet

by Emlyn Brandt | 29 September 2023
Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission
News

Ispace Reveals New Lunar Lander For 2026 Moon Mission

by Nerita Laskowski | 29 September 2023
Elon Musk’s Plan To Charge For X Service Leaves X CEO Linda Yaccarino Unsure
News

Elon Musk’s Plan To Charge For X Service Leaves X CEO Linda Yaccarino Unsure

by Maurita Banuelos | 29 September 2023
Tesla Faces Lawsuit From Federal Agency For Racial Discrimination Of Black Workers
News

Tesla Faces Lawsuit From Federal Agency For Racial Discrimination Of Black Workers

by Kattie Stickney | 29 September 2023
New York Judge Upholds $18 Minimum Pay For NYC Delivery Workers
News

New York Judge Upholds $18 Minimum Pay For NYC Delivery Workers

by Selena Alonso | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes
News

Discord Faces Outage Due To Unusual Traffic Spikes

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho
News

WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes
News

Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
How To Download Fortnite On Your Phone
HOW TO

How To Download Fortnite On Your Phone

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
How To Download Whatsapp
HOW TO

How To Download Whatsapp

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
How To Download Steam VR
HOW TO

How To Download Steam VR

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
How To Get Better Download Speed PC
HOW TO

How To Get Better Download Speed PC

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023
How To Download Zoom App
HOW TO

How To Download Zoom App

by Rosalie Larue | 29 September 2023