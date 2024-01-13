NASA And Lockheed Martin Unveil X-59 ‘Quiet Supersonic’ Jet

NASA and Lockheed Martin have revealed the X-59, a revolutionary “quiet supersonic” aircraft that could potentially transform the future of both military and civilian air travel. The aircraft, which has been in development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for several years, was unveiled at Lockheed’s Palmdale facility, marking its first public appearance.

Key Takeaway The X-59, developed by NASA and Lockheed Martin, represents a significant leap forward in aviation technology, aiming to enable quiet supersonic travel and potentially transform the future of air travel on a global scale.

The X-59: A Game-Changer in Aviation

The X-59, funded by a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018, is an experimental aircraft designed to fly faster than the speed of sound (925 MPH) without producing the disruptive sonic booms typically associated with supersonic flight. Instead, the goal is to create a “sonic thump” that is less disruptive to people, infrastructure, and wildlife.

Groundbreaking Design and Features

The aircraft’s innovative design, featuring a nearly 100-foot length and a slim 29.5-foot width, is meticulously engineered to minimize shock waves during flight. One notable consequence of its aerodynamic shape is the absence of a forward-facing window in the cockpit. In place of a traditional window, the X-59 is equipped with a cutting-edge 4K screen known as the eXternal Visibility System (XVS), which provides real-time images from the front of the aircraft.

Future Milestones and Implications

While the X-59 has yet to take its first flight, it is scheduled to undergo integrated systems testing, engine runs, and taxi testing before its inaugural subsonic flight, followed by additional tests and ultimately its first supersonic flight. The successful demonstration of quiet commercial supersonic travel over land could potentially open new markets for U.S. companies and revolutionize air travel worldwide.