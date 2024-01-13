openai-policy-update-allows-military-applications-of-technologies

In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI has made a significant change to its usage policy, potentially opening the door to military applications of its technologies. The alteration, which went unnoticed until recently, marks a departure from the company’s previous stance on the matter.

Key Takeaway OpenAI has quietly revised its usage policy, removing the prohibition on military and warfare applications, leading to speculation about the company’s future engagements with the military.

Policy Change

The recent policy update, spotted by The Intercept, indicates the removal of language that previously prohibited the use of OpenAI’s products for military and warfare purposes. This modification, which seems to have taken effect on January 10, has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the implications of this shift in stance.

Implications and Speculations

While unannounced changes to policy wording are not uncommon in the tech industry, the removal of the “military and warfare” restriction is a substantive and consequential policy change. OpenAI’s decision has prompted speculation about potential business opportunities and the company’s willingness to engage with military customers.

Company Response

OpenAI has not explicitly confirmed or denied its openness to serving military customers, despite being pressed for clarification. The company’s decision to maintain silence on the matter has only added to the intrigue surrounding this policy update.