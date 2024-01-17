Newsnews
News

Sierra Space Secures Major Military Satellite Contract Alongside Defense Primes

Written by: Kristen Hacker | Published: 17 January 2024
sierra-space-secures-major-military-satellite-contract-alongside-defense-primes
News

Sierra Space has joined forces with defense industry giants to secure a substantial satellite contract with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) has awarded Sierra Space, Lockheed Martin, and L3Harris with contracts to collectively build 54 satellites, amounting to a staggering $2.5 billion. This announcement comes hot on the heels of Rocket Lab’s recent contract win of up to $515 million.

Key Takeaway

Sierra Space, alongside Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, has been awarded a substantial contract by the Space Development Agency to collectively build 54 satellites, marking a significant expansion of the company’s involvement in the military satellite market.

Expanding Market Opportunities

The decision by the SDA to include Sierra Space in this significant contract underscores the increasing diversification within the military satellite market. Traditionally dominated by defense primes, the market is now witnessing a surge in interest from companies such as Sierra Space, reflecting a notable shift in the industry landscape.

Strategic Significance

The 54 satellites will play a pivotal role in the SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, forming a comprehensive missile detection and tracking constellation in low Earth orbit. These satellites will be deployed in “tranches,” with each of the three companies tasked with building 18 satellites for the Tranche 2 Tracking Layer. L3Harris’s contract is valued at $919 million, Lockheed Martin’s at $890 million, and Sierra Space’s at $740 million.

Industry Response

SDA director Derek Tournear expressed satisfaction in welcoming Sierra Space as a prime vendor on Team SDA, emphasizing the industry’s agile response to the demand for the agency’s spiral development model. The satellites will be equipped with infrared sensors, with a subset dedicated to missile defense capable of generating “fire control-quality tracks” to guide interceptors.

Market Evolution

While Lockheed Martin and L3Harris have a history of securing satellite manufacturing contracts with the SDA, this marks Sierra Space’s first award of this nature. Known for its Dream Chaser spaceplane and Orbital Reef private space station project, Sierra Space is now venturing into large-scale satellite manufacturing, signaling a significant expansion of its portfolio.

Future Prospects

The 54 satellites are slated for launch no later than April 2027, underscoring the strategic importance of this development in bolstering the military’s space capabilities and enhancing national security.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Will Starlink IPO Soon?
News

Will Starlink IPO Soon?

by Meris Vandiver | 7 November 2023
SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet
News

SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet

by Emlyn Brandt | 29 September 2023
New Defense Startup Castelion Aims To Mass Produce Hypersonic Weapons
News

New Defense Startup Castelion Aims To Mass Produce Hypersonic Weapons

by Amye Saad | 6 October 2023
Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?
News

Ready To Launch Or FAA’s Hurdle?

by Luisa Legg | 12 September 2023
Time To Embrace Commercial Space Tech In The US Department Of Defense
News

Time To Embrace Commercial Space Tech In The US Department Of Defense

by Heddie Valdovinos | 30 August 2023
Which Of The Following Is A Series Of National-Level Exercise Focused On Cybersecurity?
TECHNOLOGY

Which Of The Following Is A Series Of National-Level Exercise Focused On Cybersecurity?

by Babette Sandlin | 12 September 2023
How To Watch Jack Reacher
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Jack Reacher

by Thia Ledesma | 4 August 2023
How To Watch Christmas Vacation
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Christmas Vacation

by Jocelin Lubin | 3 August 2023

Recent Stories

How To Level Up Dota 2
GAMING

How To Level Up Dota 2

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024
How To Make A Guide In Dota 2
GAMING

How To Make A Guide In Dota 2

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024
Black Screen Fix: Resetting Fitbit Charge 3 In Easy Steps
Wearables

Black Screen Fix: Resetting Fitbit Charge 3 In Easy Steps

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024
Zip Usage: A Guide To Using Fitbit Zip
Wearables

Zip Usage: A Guide To Using Fitbit Zip

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024
Style Transformation: Changing The Band On Fitbit Alta
Wearables

Style Transformation: Changing The Band On Fitbit Alta

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024
Safety Features: Exploring Fitbit Models With Fall Detection
Wearables

Safety Features: Exploring Fitbit Models With Fall Detection

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024
Integration Guide: Syncing Renpho Data With Your Fitbit
Wearables

Integration Guide: Syncing Renpho Data With Your Fitbit

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024
Black Screen Woes: Resetting Fitbit Charge 5 With A Black Screen
Wearables

Black Screen Woes: Resetting Fitbit Charge 5 With A Black Screen

by Kristen Hacker | 17 January 2024