Rocket Lab Secures $515M Military Satellite Contract With Space Development Agency

Written by: Lissy Doolittle | Published: 9 January 2024
The Space Development Agency (SDA) has been revealed as the undisclosed customer behind Rocket Lab’s recent announcement of a contract worth up to $515 million for the delivery of 18 satellites. The contract, which includes a base amount of $489 million and additional opportunities worth $26 million, is part of the SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) program.

Key Takeaway

Rocket Lab has secured a groundbreaking $515 million military satellite contract with the Space Development Agency, underscoring its expertise in the space systems business and potential for future growth and innovation.

Rocket Lab’s Role in the Contract

Under the terms of the contract, Rocket Lab will be responsible for the design, manufacture, delivery, and operation of 18 space vehicles, forming a prototype constellation in two orbital planes of nine satellites each. The company is set to leverage its vertically integrated supply chain, utilizing its own subcomponents such as solar panels, star trackers, reaction wheels, and avionics for the project.

Significance of the Contract

This contract marks the largest award in Rocket Lab’s history and is a testament to the company’s investment in its space systems business. The majority of the work is scheduled to be completed within the next three years, with Rocket Lab set to operate the satellites through 2030, and potentially extend operations through 2033.

Implications and Future Prospects

The award not only solidifies Rocket Lab’s position as a key player in the space industry but also opens doors for future opportunities. The company has expressed its commitment to ongoing innovation and development, with plans to continue making proposals for other initiatives beyond the current contract.

