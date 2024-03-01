Newsnews
Karma3 Labs Secures $4.5M To Enhance Trust In Web3 With Ratings And Recommendations

Written by: Minny Head | Published: 1 March 2024
It’s becoming increasingly challenging to distinguish trustworthy platforms and individuals online, particularly with the proliferation of automated content and anonymous profiles. While web2.0 companies such as Uber, Amazon, and Airbnb have implemented rating systems for businesses and individuals, such systems are scarce in the web3 realm.

Key Takeaway

Karma3 Labs has raised $4.5 million to support its decentralized reputation protocol OpenRank, aiming to address trust and safety issues in the crypto space and provide a foundation for peer-to-peer interactions and community ownership of ratings online.

Decentralized Reputation Protocol

Karma3 Labs has secured $4.5 million in its first capital raise to bolster its decentralized reputation protocol, OpenRank. The funding, led by Galaxy and IDEO CoLab Ventures, with additional support from Spartan, SevenX, HashKey, Flybridge, Delta Fund, Draper Dragon, and Compa Capital, will be instrumental in driving the adoption of OpenRank and facilitating the launch of the protocol’s initial version for developers.

Addressing Trust and Safety in Crypto

Sahil Dewan, the founder and CEO of Karma3 Labs, emphasized the company’s commitment to resolving trust and safety issues within the crypto space. With the surge of participants in crypto during the DeFi and NFT frenzy, Dewan highlighted the prevalence of scams and the absence of a reputation system in the decentralized web3 environment, making it challenging to ascertain trustworthy entities and individuals.

Importance of Decentralization

Dewan underscored the significance of decentralizing ratings and reputation systems to prevent a single entity from controlling and manipulating reputation scores. OpenRank aims to empower developers and web3 protocols to establish consumer apps, communities, and marketplaces with transparent rankings and recommendations, devoid of centralized oversight.

Enabling Peer-to-Peer Interactions

The OpenRank protocol offers developers the flexibility to leverage “Reputation Graphs” for ratings, ranking, and recommendations, fostering peer-to-peer interactions and community-driven ownership of online ratings. By collaborating with Metamask Snaps and providing ranking and recommendation APIs for Lens and Farcaster, OpenRank seeks to facilitate on-chain discovery feeds for consumer apps, crypto wallets, and reputation-based voting and governance.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Karma3 Labs aims to expand OpenRank to enable third-party developers to implement ranking and reputation systems, ultimately fostering a self-serve model for creating rankings without the need for extensive data and computing efforts.

