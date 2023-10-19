Newsnews
Google Set To Manufacture Pixel Smartphones In India

Written by: Mellisa Granado | Published: 19 October 2023
Google has announced its plans to start manufacturing the Pixel smartphone lineup in India as it aims to tap into the South Asian market for device manufacturing. The tech giant will begin local assembly with the current Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models and aims to ship the India-made batch from next year.

Key Takeaway

Google has announced plans to start manufacturing its Pixel smartphone lineup in India, aiming to tap into the growing South Asian market for device manufacturing. This move aligns with Google’s commitment to invest in India and meet the increasing demand for Pixel devices in the country.

Google’s Commitment to India

This move to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India is in line with Google’s commitment to the country, which it considers its largest market for many of its services. The company plans to invest over $10 billion in India in the coming years. By partnering with international and domestic manufacturers, Google aims to meet the local demand for Pixel devices and strengthen its presence in the Indian market.

Expanding Manufacturing in India

Google is not alone in its endeavor to turn India into a manufacturing hub. Several global tech companies, including Apple, have already started manufacturing their devices in the country. India has been actively offering financial incentives to attract foreign companies to establish manufacturing operations. With the government’s focus on local manufacturing and the “China + 1” strategy of global players, India’s electronics manufacturing industry is poised for robust growth in the medium-term.

Priority Market and Improved Customer Service

Google considers India a priority market for its Pixel smartphones. To further enhance its presence, the company is also working on improving its customer service experience in the country. Google has partnered with F1 Info Solutions, enabling the establishment of 28 service centers across 27 cities in India.

