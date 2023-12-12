Newsnews
News

Google Maps Introduces New Controls For User Privacy

Written by: Lyn Laurent | Published: 13 December 2023
google-maps-introduces-new-controls-for-user-privacy
News

Google Maps has announced new updates that will give users more control over their personal information. The navigation app is set to introduce features that will allow users to manage and delete their location-related activity with ease. These updates aim to enhance user privacy and provide more transparency regarding the use of location data.

Key Takeaway

Google Maps is introducing new features that will enable users to delete specific location-related activity and access location controls directly from the app. These updates are designed to give users more control over their personal information and enhance privacy.

Enhanced User Control

One of the key updates includes the ability to delete activity associated with specific places. Users will soon have the option to view and delete their searches, directions, visits, and shares related to a particular location. This feature will provide users with greater control over their location history and the data stored in Google Maps.

Accessible Location Controls

Google Maps will also make it easier for users to access location controls directly from the blue dot that indicates their current location. This will allow users to quickly check and manage their Location History and Timeline settings, as well as review the app’s access to their device’s location.

Rollout and Additional Changes

According to Google, the ability to delete place-related activity and the new blue dot controls will be gradually rolled out on Android and iOS platforms in the coming weeks. Additionally, users who have enabled Location History will soon have the option to save their Timeline data directly on their device. The company emphasizes that users can delete or disable their information at any time and offers the ability to back up data to the cloud for added security.

Furthermore, Google Maps will automatically encrypt backed-up data to ensure its confidentiality. The update also includes changes to the default auto-delete control for Location History, which will now be set to three months, down from the previous 18 months. These changes are expected to be implemented gradually over the next year, with users receiving notifications when the updates become available for their accounts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Maps’ Hidden Features You Should Explore
TECH REVIEWS

Google Maps’ Hidden Features You Should Explore

by Albert De Venecia | 7 March 2020
How To Go In Incognito Mode On Google
TECHNOLOGY

How To Go In Incognito Mode On Google

by Tamarah Koger | 15 September 2023
How To Delete Google History On Android Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Delete Google History On Android Tablet

by Aleece Shulman | 14 October 2023
How To Share Your Location On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How To Share Your Location On Android

by Merilee Pridgen | 22 August 2023
How To Clear History On Tablet Samsung
TECHNOLOGY

How To Clear History On Tablet Samsung

by Bertie Mcmahon | 21 October 2023
The Browser Internet Explorer Prefers Which Search Engine
TECHNOLOGY

The Browser Internet Explorer Prefers Which Search Engine

by Teresa Soria | 12 September 2023
What Is Google Smart Glasses
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Google Smart Glasses

by Shellie Foley | 12 October 2023
How to View and Manage Your Google Location History
HOW TO

How to View and Manage Your Google Location History

by Abigail | 25 September 2020

Recent Stories

Microsoft’s Climate Fund Invests In Sustainable Jet Fuel Company Dimensional Energy
News

Microsoft’s Climate Fund Invests In Sustainable Jet Fuel Company Dimensional Energy

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023
Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Company Hacked: 300,000 Customers’ Data Stolen
News

Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Company Hacked: 300,000 Customers’ Data Stolen

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023
Google Maps Introduces New Controls For User Privacy
News

Google Maps Introduces New Controls For User Privacy

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023
How To Tell If A Case Fan Is Dying
TECHNOLOGY

How To Tell If A Case Fan Is Dying

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023
How To Reverse A Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Reverse A Case Fan

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023
How Do I Know Which Way A Case Fan Blows
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Know Which Way A Case Fan Blows

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023
How The Install A Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How The Install A Case Fan

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023
How Big Is A 120mm Case Fan Hole?
TECHNOLOGY

How Big Is A 120mm Case Fan Hole?

by Lyn Laurent | 13 December 2023