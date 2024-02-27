Instagram Developing “Friend Map” Feature To Track Friends’ Locations

Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature called “Friend Map” that would allow users to track the real-time locations of their friends. The feature, similar to Snapchat’s Snap Map, is an internal prototype at the moment and not being tested externally, according to a Meta spokesperson.

Key Takeaway Instagram is developing a “Friend Map” feature that would enable users to track the real-time locations of their friends, potentially increasing user engagement within the app.

Cloning Popular Features

If Instagram decides to officially launch the Friend Map, it would be following the trend of replicating popular features from other platforms. This move would be reminiscent of Instagram’s adoption of Snapchat’s core Stories functionality back in 2016. Additionally, it would put Instagram in direct competition with Apple’s “Find My” map feature, which serves a similar purpose.

Potential Impact on User Engagement

By introducing the Friend Map, Instagram aims to increase user engagement within its app and potentially divert users from other competing services. The feature could provide users with another reason to spend more time on Instagram, especially if they were fans of Zenly, a social map app that was acquired by Snap and subsequently shut down.

Privacy and Security Measures

According to screenshots shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the Friend Map would offer privacy controls, allowing users to choose who can view their location. The feature would also incorporate end-to-end encryption for location data, providing users with the option to share their location with followers, “Close Friends,” or no one at all. Additionally, a “Ghost Mode” setting would enable users to hide their last active location.

Potential Additional Functionality

In addition to location sharing, the Friend Map could also introduce a feature called “Notes,” allowing users to leave short messages for others to see on the map. This functionality could be used for various purposes, such as sharing information about interesting places or events with friends.

Enhancements to In-App Map Experience

Instagram’s development of the Friend Map follows its recent efforts to improve its in-app map offering. Late last year, the company introduced a searchable map experience, enabling users to explore popular tagged locations and filter results by specific categories. This move came shortly after Google’s Senior Vice President highlighted the shift of young users towards platforms like Instagram and TikTok for discovering new places, potentially posing a challenge to Google’s core businesses.

With the potential launch of the Friend Map, Instagram seems poised to not only compete with Snapchat and Apple but also to further enhance its position as a comprehensive social platform offering diverse functionalities.