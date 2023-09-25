Newsnews
Google Expands Subsea Cable Infrastructure With Nuvem, Connecting U.S., Bermuda, And Portugal

Written by: Liesa Frost | Published: 25 September 2023
Google continues to strengthen its internet infrastructure with the announcement of a new subsea cable system named “Nuvem.” This investment is in line with the company’s goal of expanding its cloud-based services and ensuring reliable connectivity for its users.

Key Takeaway

Google has announced the expansion of its subsea cable infrastructure with the introduction of Nuvem. This investment aims to strengthen Google’s internet infrastructure and support its cloud-based services. Nuvem is expected to enhance connectivity and ensure low-latency data transfers, benefiting users of Google’s enterprise cloud computing and consumer video streaming services. In addition to Nuvem, Google has made significant investments in other subsea cable systems, underscoring its commitment to expanding its network and improving user experience.

Expanding Subsea Cable Network

Nuvem is just one of many subsea cables that Google has invested in over the years. The company’s foray into subsea cables began with Unity in 2010, which spans over 6,000 miles from Japan to California across the Pacific Ocean. While previous cables were established through partnerships, Google completed its first independent subsea cable project with Curie in 2019, connecting California to Chile.

In addition to Nuvem, Google has launched other transatlantic cables, such as Dunant, linking Virginia to France in 2021, and Equiano, connecting Portugal to Africa, which was officially launched in September last year.

Nuvem’s Impact on Google’s Services

Expected to be operational in 2026, Nuvem will have touchpoints in South Carolina, Bermuda, and Portugal. The significance of Nuvem lies in the seamless data transfer it will provide for Google’s array of cloud-based services, which range from enterprise cloud computing to consumer video streaming.

The subsea cable network is essential for Google’s business as it enables low-latency data transfers, ensuring a smooth user experience for its customers. To complement this infrastructure, Google is also expanding its network of data centers, bringing data storage and processing closer to end-users.

Investments in Internet Infrastructure

Google is not the only tech company investing in internet infrastructure. Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon are also heavily involved in similar projects. Together, these companies are estimated to own or lease almost half of all undersea bandwidth.

