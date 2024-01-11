Newsnews
News

Google To Build First Subsea Cable Connecting South America With Asia-Pacific

Written by: Cosetta Wert | Published: 12 January 2024
google-to-build-first-subsea-cable-connecting-south-america-with-asia-pacific
News

Google has announced its plans to construct a new subsea cable called “Humboldt,” which will directly link Chile with Australia, passing through French Polynesia. This groundbreaking initiative marks the first cable of its kind to directly connect South America with the Asia-Pacific region. The cable is named after Alexander von Humboldt, a renowned German polymath and explorer.

Key Takeaway

Google’s initiative to build the Humboldt subsea cable represents a significant step towards enhancing global connectivity by directly linking South America with the Asia-Pacific region.

Expanding Connectivity

The Humboldt subsea cable project is part of Google’s broader efforts to enhance global data connectivity. Over the past 15 years, Google has invested in more than a dozen similar subsea cables. The company’s journey in this domain began in 2010 with the construction of the Unity cable, which spanned approximately 6,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean, linking California with Japan.

Unique Connectivity

While numerous submarine cables traverse the Pacific Ocean, most of them primarily connect Asia with North America. In contrast, the Humboldt cable will establish a direct link between South America and the Asia-Pacific region, filling a crucial gap in global connectivity.

Collaborative Effort

Unlike its previous cable projects, Google is collaborating with Chile’s Desarrollo País and Office des postes et télécommunications de Polynésie française (OPT) for the construction of the 9,200-mile (14,800KM) Humboldt cable. This collaborative approach underscores the significance of international partnerships in building robust internet infrastructure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Many 3D Printing Companies Are There
TECHNOLOGY

How Many 3D Printing Companies Are There

by Susanna Herren | 31 July 2023
Why Did Spain Set Up Trading Posts In Asia
FINTECH

Why Did Spain Set Up Trading Posts In Asia

by Rubi Oneil | 12 November 2023
What Does Trading Block Mean
FINTECH

What Does Trading Block Mean

by Felita Ordaz | 15 November 2023
How Many People Use Digital Currency
FINTECH

How Many People Use Digital Currency

by Winonah Music | 16 November 2023
Google Expands Subsea Cable Infrastructure With Nuvem, Connecting U.S., Bermuda, And Portugal
News

Google Expands Subsea Cable Infrastructure With Nuvem, Connecting U.S., Bermuda, And Portugal

by Liesa Frost | 25 September 2023
When Does Playstation Store Update
TECHNOLOGY

When Does Playstation Store Update

by Rhianna Schaaf | 26 August 2023
How Many Cybersecurity Companies Are There In The World
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Cybersecurity Companies Are There In The World

by Gratiana Soileau | 12 September 2023
Which Organization Is Responsible For Allocating Public IP Addresses?
TECHNOLOGY

Which Organization Is Responsible For Allocating Public IP Addresses?

by Shantee Spellman | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024
How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024
Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards
Gadget Usage

Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024
Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting
IoT & Smart Devices

Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024
Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts
Gadget Usage

Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024
Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look
Gadget Usage

Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024
Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease
Gadget Usage

Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024
Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker
IoT & Smart Devices

Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker

by Cosetta Wert | 12 January 2024