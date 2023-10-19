Newsnews
Discord Expands Developer Monetization Efforts, Enabling U.K. And European Developers To Sell Apps

Written by: Celeste Marino | Published: 20 October 2023
Discord, the popular communication platform, is ramping up its efforts to monetize its developer ecosystem. While platforms like Twitter and Reddit have recently restricted API access, Discord believes in the power of an open API and is enabling developers to sell their apps directly to users. Previously launched in the U.S., this feature is now expanding to include developers in the U.K. and Europe.

Key Takeaway

Discord continues to enhance its developer ecosystem by enabling U.K. and European developers to sell apps directly to users. This move is in contrast to other platforms that have restricted API access. With an open API philosophy, Discord fosters innovation and allows developers to earn a 70% cut of sales. In addition, Discord is prioritizing the safety of its users by introducing Teen Safety Assist, featuring safety alerts and sensitive content filters. The platform’s commitment to user privacy and security sets it apart in the developer community.

With Discord’s developer program, creators of apps on the platform can earn a generous 70% cut of sales, with the remaining 30% going towards Discord platform fees. This approach has attracted over 750,000 third-party apps on Discord, which are used by more than 45 million people each month.

Discord’s API: A Key Component for Success

The open API philosophy has been integral to Discord since its inception in 2015. As Mason Sciotti, a senior product manager in Discord’s platform ecosystem organization, previously mentioned, “We’ve had an open API since the beginning of our platform back in 2015, and we’ve known the benefits of that since day one.” Discord takes pride in its commitment to fostering an environment where developers can thrive and build innovative products.

To ensure the quality and safety of apps on the platform, Discord has implemented a developer compliance team. This team ensures that developers meet certain requirements and actively monitors the open API system for any malicious activity. By prioritizing the privacy and security of users, Discord aims to cultivate a trustworthy ecosystem.

Discord Empowers Teens with Safety Features

In addition to expanding the developer monetization program, Discord is also introducing Teen Safety Assist, an initiative to protect teenagers on the platform. This includes two initial features: safety alerts and sensitive content filters.

With safety alerts, when a teenager receives a direct message from someone for the first time, Discord may send an alert to ensure they are comfortable interacting with the person. Users will also be directed to safety tools, such as blocking or updating privacy settings, if needed. As for sensitive content filters, Discord will automatically blur potentially sensitive media in direct messages, allowing users to choose whether they want to view the content by clicking on it. Similar to a feature introduced in iOS 17, Discord prioritizes user consent and safety.

Looking Ahead: More Monetization Options

Currently, Discord’s developer program focuses on app subscriptions as the primary method of monetization. However, the platform has plans to expand further, offering tipping and one-time purchases in the future. This will allow developers to explore different revenue streams and provide even more value to Discord users.

