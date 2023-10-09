Newsnews
News

New Investment Boosts Lottie’s Efforts To Improve The U.K. Care Home Sector

Written by: Rachele Thacker | Published: 9 October 2023
new-investment-boosts-lotties-efforts-to-improve-the-u-k-care-home-sector
News

The U.K. care home sector is facing significant challenges, with shrinking capacity and a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability. Addressing these issues is Lottie, an online marketplace that helps families find the best care homes and services for their elderly loved ones. Recently, Lottie secured a $21 million (£16.35 million) investment in a Series A funding round led by U.S. venture capital firm Accel, with participation from existing backer General Catalyst.

Key Takeaway

Lottie, a U.K. care home marketplace, has raised $21 million in funding to improve transparency and accessibility in the care home sector. With real-time service availability and integrated software solutions, Lottie aims to simplify the process of finding suitable care homes for families.

Revolutionizing the Care Home Sector

The care home sector has yet to fully benefit from the digital revolution, with families often having to rely on local care services or incomplete directories and websites. Lottie aims to change that by providing real-time service availability, allowing users to instantly connect with care homes that have available capacity. This streamlines the search process, saving families time and effort.

Lottie’s acquisition of Found, a care home software company, further enhances its offerings. By integrating Found into its marketplace, Lottie can provide care providers with a comprehensive platform for managing enquiries, customer relationships, occupancy, and financials. In the future, Lottie plans to handle payments through the platform, simplifying the booking process for families.

Monetization and Expansion Plans

Lottie monetizes its platform through lead generation and a pay-per-query model, charging care providers for access to immediate vacancies. However, with the integration of Found, Lottie is shifting towards a marketplace model where it will take a percentage fee from each booked residency. Additionally, Lottie plans to charge care providers for using its software through a subscription model.

While Lottie is currently focused on the U.K. care home market, its recent backing from major U.S. venture capital firms indicates its global aspirations. However, Lottie’s co-founder and co-CEO, Will Donnelly, stated that international expansion is not anticipated until 2025. The company plans to use the additional funding to double its headcount to over 100 employees, with a particular focus on expanding its product and engineering teams.

With its new investment and strategic vision, Lottie aims to revolutionize the care home sector by providing transparency, convenience, and streamlined processes for both care seekers and providers. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, Lottie is poised to make a significant impact in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

U.K. Rejoins Europe’s Horizon R&D Program, Boosting Scientific Collaboration Post-Brexit
News

U.K. Rejoins Europe’s Horizon R&D Program, Boosting Scientific Collaboration Post-Brexit

by Andy Shelly | 7 September 2023
The Future Of Crypto Regulation: The U.S. Can’t Kill Crypto
News

The Future Of Crypto Regulation: The U.S. Can’t Kill Crypto

by Emmaline Toscano | 5 September 2023
Meta To Deprecate Facebook News In The U.K., Germany, And France
News

Meta To Deprecate Facebook News In The U.K., Germany, And France

by Nicoline Castorena | 6 September 2023
AI Startup Revolutionizes Crop Breeding For Climate Resilience
News

AI Startup Revolutionizes Crop Breeding For Climate Resilience

by Ailene Matias | 20 September 2023
Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night
News

Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night

by Loise Gant | 19 September 2023
Butternut Box Secures $354 Million In Funding For Subscription Canine Cuisine
News

Butternut Box Secures $354 Million In Funding For Subscription Canine Cuisine

by Lyda Tatum | 5 September 2023
The Rise And Fall Of Babylon Health: A Failed Tele-health Startup Goes Bankrupt
News

The Rise And Fall Of Babylon Health: A Failed Tele-health Startup Goes Bankrupt

by Blinnie Haynie | 1 September 2023
Signal Stands Firm On Privacy: Threatens To Leave The U.K. If Forced To Compromise Encryption
News

Signal Stands Firm On Privacy: Threatens To Leave The U.K. If Forced To Compromise Encryption

by Willy Rivas | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Investment Boosts Lottie’s Efforts To Improve The U.K. Care Home Sector
News

New Investment Boosts Lottie’s Efforts To Improve The U.K. Care Home Sector

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023
Circular: Subscription Service Keeping Devices Out Of Landfill
News

Circular: Subscription Service Keeping Devices Out Of Landfill

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023
Getsafe Acquires Luko’s German Portfolio, Expanding Its Customer Base To 550,000
News

Getsafe Acquires Luko’s German Portfolio, Expanding Its Customer Base To 550,000

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023
Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023
News

Waymo-Zeekr Robotaxi Set For US Testing By End Of 2023

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023
New Funding Boosts Onsurity’s Mission To Provide Insurance Solutions To Indian Enterprises
News

New Funding Boosts Onsurity’s Mission To Provide Insurance Solutions To Indian Enterprises

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023
How To Reset LG Tablet To Factory Settings
TECHNOLOGY

How To Reset LG Tablet To Factory Settings

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023
When Configuring A Wireless Router Which Of The Following Should You Always Do?
TECHNOLOGY

When Configuring A Wireless Router Which Of The Following Should You Always Do?

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023
How To Turn Off An Android Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off An Android Tablet

by Rachele Thacker | 9 October 2023