UK Government Unveils $100M+ Plan To Boost Responsible AI Research And Development

Written by: Hazel Pawlak | Published: 6 February 2024
The U.K. government has announced its response to an AI regulation consultation, revealing a preference for “context-specific” guidance over new legislation to oversee the tech sector. The plan, set to be released later today, includes targeted measures and over £100 million in funding to strengthen AI regulation and drive innovation.

Key Takeaway

The U.K. government’s plan to invest over £100 million in AI regulation and research initiatives underscores its commitment to fostering responsible AI development and innovation, while opting for a context-specific approach over new legislation.

Boosting Regulators’ Capabilities

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has outlined a plan to allocate £10 million in additional funding to help regulators enhance their skills for handling the increased workload. This will involve applying existing sectoral rules to AI developments and enforcing laws on AI applications that violate regulations. The funding will also support the development of new technical tools for monitoring AI systems.

Investing in AI Research Hubs

Additionally, the government plans to allocate £90 million to establish nine research hubs aimed at fostering AI innovation in areas such as healthcare, mathematics, and chemistry. This significant investment underscores the government’s commitment to driving homegrown AI development and innovation.

Staying the Course on Legislation

Despite the evolving AI landscape, the U.K. government has reaffirmed its decision not to rush into introducing new legislation for artificial intelligence. Instead, it aims to empower existing regulators to address AI risks in a targeted manner, avoiding the implementation of quick-fix rules that may become outdated or ineffective.

Supporting Responsible AI Development

The government has emphasized its commitment to responsible AI development, allocating funds to support research projects that define responsible AI across various sectors, including education, policing, and the creative industries. This approach aims to ensure that accelerated high-tech developments are conducted responsibly, despite the absence of a specific legal framework.

