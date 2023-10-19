Newsnews
News

Photon’s New Feature Allows Pro Photographers To Shoot And Save To External Drive

Written by: Robinet Colucci | Published: 20 October 2023
photons-new-feature-allows-pro-photographers-to-shoot-and-save-to-external-drive
News

Photon, an iOS app designed for professional photographers, is revolutionizing the way photographers capture and store their photos. This innovative app, created by LateNightSoft, the makers of the widely popular Camera+ app, introduces a new feature that enables iPhone 15 Pro users to save their photos directly to an external drive.

Key Takeaway

Photon, the iOS app for pro photographers, introduces a game-changing feature that enables iPhone 15 Pro users to directly save their photos to an external drive. This innovation eliminates the need for time-consuming exports and provides photographers with a seamless workflow. Supported photo formats include JPEG, HEIF, and the larger ProRAW format. With over 10,000 monthly active users, Photon’s revenue model consists of a subscription plan and a one-time purchase option for the Pro version.

Traditionally, photographers had to export their photos to external storage, which proved to be a time-consuming process. However, with Photon’s new feature, photographers can now directly save their photos to external storage, eliminating the need for duplicate copies on their device.

Bypassing Disk Space Limitations

With the increasing resolution and file sizes produced by the iPhone 15 Pro’s advanced camera capabilities, photographers often face disk space limitations. Photon’s app provides a straightforward solution to this problem, allowing users to toggle on the “Use External Storage” option in the app’s Settings menu. By connecting their external drive and enabling this option, photographers can start capturing photos directly to the external storage.

Supported Photo Formats

Photon supports various photo formats, including the widely used JPEG and HEIF formats. Additionally, it also supports RAW and ProRAW formats. The ProRAW format, introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro, combines Apple’s computational photography advancements with a traditional RAW image. However, ProRAW files can be significantly larger than other formats, increasing the demand for additional storage space.

A Seamless Workflow

The ability to save photos directly to an external drive offers photographers a seamless workflow. Once a photoshoot is complete, photographers can easily connect their external drive to their Mac or PC, where they have their editing software installed. This streamlined process allows for efficient editing and storage management, without the hassle of dealing with limited device storage or relying solely on cloud storage solutions.

Photon’s Rapid Growth and Revenue Model

Since its launch, Photon has gained significant traction, attracting over 10,000 monthly active users in just a few months. The app offers a subscription plan for $3.99 per month or $19.99 per year, providing access to all of its features. Alternatively, users can opt for the Pro version, available for a one-time payment of $39.99. It’s worth noting that support for using an external drive comes at no additional cost.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Do Digital Camera Sensors Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Do Digital Camera Sensors Work

by Benni Holstein | 4 October 2023
How Does A Smartphone Camera Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does A Smartphone Camera Work

by Madel Giddens | 10 October 2023
IPhone 15 Pro Max Unveiled: A Treat For Photo Lovers
News

IPhone 15 Pro Max Unveiled: A Treat For Photo Lovers

by Janey Ashford | 13 September 2023
What Is Digital Camera
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Digital Camera

by Calida Kesler | 4 October 2023
14 Amazing Digital Photo Pro For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Digital Photo Pro For 2023

by Alexis Strader | 17 October 2023
14 Amazing Field Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Field Monitor for 2023

by Neilla Seitz | 16 September 2023
How A Digital Camera Works
TECHNOLOGY

How A Digital Camera Works

by Tamara Maynor | 4 October 2023
What Is The Best Sensor For A Digital Camera
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Best Sensor For A Digital Camera

by Leena Deguzman | 4 October 2023

Recent Stories

New Funding Fuels Iink’s Efforts To Streamline Property Insurance Claim Payments
News

New Funding Fuels Iink’s Efforts To Streamline Property Insurance Claim Payments

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023
OnePlus Open: A Competitor In The Foldable Market
News

OnePlus Open: A Competitor In The Foldable Market

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023
Telegram Exposes User IP Addresses To Contacts, Posing Security Risks
News

Telegram Exposes User IP Addresses To Contacts, Posing Security Risks

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023
Google Meet Introduces Portrait Touch-up Mode For Flawless Video Calls
News

Google Meet Introduces Portrait Touch-up Mode For Flawless Video Calls

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023
Discord Expands Developer Monetization Efforts, Enabling U.K. And European Developers To Sell Apps
News

Discord Expands Developer Monetization Efforts, Enabling U.K. And European Developers To Sell Apps

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023
Photon’s New Feature Allows Pro Photographers To Shoot And Save To External Drive
News

Photon’s New Feature Allows Pro Photographers To Shoot And Save To External Drive

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023
Cisco Devices Compromised In Large-scale Zero-Day Exploitation
News

Cisco Devices Compromised In Large-scale Zero-Day Exploitation

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023
All Eyes On Tesla’s Margins: Q3 2023 Earnings Report Review
News

All Eyes On Tesla’s Margins: Q3 2023 Earnings Report Review

by Robinet Colucci | 20 October 2023