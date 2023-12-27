Newsnews
Bluesky Introduces New In-App Video And Music Player And “Hide Post” Feature

Written by: Kandace Crowell | Published: 27 December 2023
Decentralized social network Bluesky has announced the launch of a new in-app video and music player along with a “hide post” feature. These updates are set to enhance the user experience on the platform and bring it closer to its counterpart, Twitter.

Key Takeaway

Bluesky’s latest updates include a new in-app video and music player, a “hide post” feature, and various bug fixes, further improving the user experience on the platform.

New In-App Video and Music Player

The new in-app video and music player is compatible with various platforms including YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Twitch embeds. Unlike some other social networks, Bluesky’s in-app player does not autoplay content by default. Users will need to tap on the content to initiate playback, providing greater control over their viewing and listening experience.

Introducing the “Hide Post” Feature

Bluesky has introduced a “hide post” feature that allows users to discreetly remove unwanted content from their feeds. By clicking on the feature, the post will be hidden from the user’s view and will be “put behind a mask” if accessed directly.

Additional Fixes and Enhancements

In addition to the new features, Bluesky has addressed several issues, including a bug related to muted and blocked account listings, an empty home screen problem, and a crash bug during thread interactions.


