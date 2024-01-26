Newsnews
Deck.blue: The Ultimate TweetDeck Experience For Bluesky Users

Written by: Abagael Joy | Published: 27 January 2024
Bluesky, the emerging alternative to Twitter/X, is gaining traction with over 3 million users and is set to expand further in the coming months. Despite its relative novelty, the developer community has already shown enthusiasm for the platform, creating tools to cater to the needs of those transitioning from the now Elon Musk–owned social network. One such tool is deck.blue, a Bluesky-adapted version of the popular TweetDeck, which recently transitioned into a paid service and rebranded as X Pro.

Key Takeaway

Deck.blue, a Bluesky-flavored version of TweetDeck, offers Bluesky users a column-based layout and features such as support for multiple accounts and post scheduling, providing a familiar and enhanced social media experience.

Embracing the TweetDeck Format

Deck.blue offers Bluesky users the familiar column-based layout pioneered by TweetDeck, allowing them to access their home timeline, notifications, likes, lists, and custom feeds. Additionally, users can benefit from features such as support for multiple accounts and post scheduling.

The Minds Behind deck.blue

The brainchild behind deck.blue is 25-year-old Gildásio Filho, a software engineer based in São Paulo, Brazil. Teaming up with Japanese developer Shinya Kato, the duo has worked on the app’s development and back-end infrastructure, ensuring a seamless user experience.

From Concept to Reality

Filho’s inspiration for deck.blue stemmed from his frustration when he was locked out of TweetDeck following the introduction of fees by X. Determined to create an alternative, he embarked on the project, driven by the need for a TweetDeck-like experience on Bluesky.

