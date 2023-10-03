Newsnews
News

Arc Browser Unveils AI-Powered Features: Combining OpenAI And Anthropic’s Models

Written by: Taryn Swartz | Published: 4 October 2023
arc-browser-unveils-ai-powered-features-combining-openai-and-anthropics-models
News

The Arc browser, known for its innovative approach to web browsing, is launching its highly-anticipated AI-powered features under the name ‘Arc Max’. Leveraging the power of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and Anthropic’s models, Arc aims to provide users with lightweight yet valuable tools.

Key Takeaway

Arc Max, the AI-powered version of the Arc browser, combines OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and Anthropic’s models to provide users with innovative features such as renaming pinned tabs and downloaded files, as well as delivering summary previews of linked content.

Enhancing the User Experience

Arc Max introduces several unique features that set it apart from other AI-assisted browsers. One standout feature is the ability to rename pinned tabs based on the page title, making them concise and easy to identify at a glance. Moreover, Arc Max can also rename downloaded files based on their content, simplifying the file organization process. In addition, when hovering over a link and pressing shift, users can expect a summary preview of the linked content, offering a quick glimpse of its essence.

Seamless Integration and Easy Accessibility

To access these features, users can simply go to the command bar (Cmd + T) and type “Arc Max,” enabling them to select the desired features. Additionally, interacting with ChatGPT, Arc’s conversational AI assistant, is as easy as typing “ChatGPT” in the command bar and posing a query.

Integrating AI into Daily Workflow

The web is abundant with AI-powered tools, ranging from web apps to extensions. The challenge lies in seamlessly incorporating these tools into one’s workflow so that they genuinely enhance productivity. The Browser Company, the team behind Arc, recognizes this and has focused on contextualizing their AI features. They experimented with automatic note-taking by transforming the forward button into an exploration page, providing users with a more intuitive experience.

An Evolving Feature Set

Arc previously introduced Boosts, a customizable feature that allows users to remove specific elements from web pages. During the development process, the team experimented with prompt-based Boost creation but ultimately found the speed lacking. Therefore, these particular features did not make the cut. However, The Browser Company’s CEO, Josh Miller, emphasized that the current set of features is subject to change. The company plans to gather user feedback over the next 90 days to determine which features will remain.

Arc Max represents an exciting leap forward for the Arc browser. With its innovative AI-powered features and a commitment to user feedback, it aims to provide a seamless and efficient web browsing experience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport
News

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport

by Dalia Almaguer | 4 October 2023
Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool
News

Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool

by Helene Mumford | 4 October 2023
EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences
News

EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences

by Ranna Marley | 4 October 2023
Osmoses Raises $11 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Hydrogen Market With Molecule-Scale Membranes
News

Osmoses Raises $11 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Hydrogen Market With Molecule-Scale Membranes

by Paolina Herd | 4 October 2023
New Greylock Fund Raises $1 Billion To Support Early-Stage Founders
News

New Greylock Fund Raises $1 Billion To Support Early-Stage Founders

by Shantee Spellman | 4 October 2023
PlanetScale Revolutionizes MySQL Database With Vector Support
News

PlanetScale Revolutionizes MySQL Database With Vector Support

by Saloma Kane | 4 October 2023
Gmail Implements Stricter Rules In 2024 To Combat Spam Emails
News

Gmail Implements Stricter Rules In 2024 To Combat Spam Emails

by Idell Hudnall | 4 October 2023
Don’t Worry About ByteDance’s Valuation Drop, They’re Thriving
News

Don’t Worry About ByteDance’s Valuation Drop, They’re Thriving

by Stormy Starkey | 4 October 2023

Recent Stories

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport
News

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023
Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool
News

Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023
Osmoses Raises $11 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Hydrogen Market With Molecule-Scale Membranes
News

Osmoses Raises $11 Million In Seed Funding To Revolutionize Hydrogen Market With Molecule-Scale Membranes

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023
EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences
News

EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023
PlanetScale Revolutionizes MySQL Database With Vector Support
News

PlanetScale Revolutionizes MySQL Database With Vector Support

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023
New Greylock Fund Raises $1 Billion To Support Early-Stage Founders
News

New Greylock Fund Raises $1 Billion To Support Early-Stage Founders

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023
Don’t Worry About ByteDance’s Valuation Drop, They’re Thriving
News

Don’t Worry About ByteDance’s Valuation Drop, They’re Thriving

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023
Gmail Implements Stricter Rules In 2024 To Combat Spam Emails
News

Gmail Implements Stricter Rules In 2024 To Combat Spam Emails

by Taryn Swartz | 4 October 2023