Apple Terminates Epic Games Developer Account, Citing Threat To IOS Ecosystem

The ongoing battle between tech giants Apple and Epic Games has reached a new milestone as Apple has made the decision to terminate Epic Games’ developer account. This move comes as a response to what Apple perceives as a threat to its iOS ecosystem posed by Epic Games.

Apple’s Termination of Epic Games’ Developer Account

Apple’s termination of Epic Games’ developer account marks a significant development in the ongoing dispute between the two companies. The decision to revoke Epic Games’ access to its developer account comes as a response to what Apple views as a threat to its iOS ecosystem.

Epic Games’ Response

Epic Games has publicly shared its intentions and assured Apple in writing that it would comply with all the terms of its developer agreements. However, Apple’s decision to terminate Epic Games’ developer account indicates a deepening of the rift between the two companies.

Apple’s Perspective

According to Apple, Epic Games’ breach of its contractual obligations led to the termination of its developer account. The company cites a judgment from September 2021, which affirmed Apple’s right to terminate its agreements with Epic Games.