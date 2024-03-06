Newsnews
News

Apple Terminates Epic Games Developer Account, Citing Threat To IOS Ecosystem

Written by: Idell Rood | Published: 7 March 2024
apple-terminates-epic-games-developer-account-citing-threat-to-ios-ecosystem
News

The ongoing battle between tech giants Apple and Epic Games has reached a new milestone as Apple has made the decision to terminate Epic Games’ developer account. This move comes as a response to what Apple perceives as a threat to its iOS ecosystem posed by Epic Games.

Key Takeaway

Apple has terminated Epic Games’ developer account, citing a threat to the iOS ecosystem. This move comes amidst the ongoing legal and regulatory battle between the two companies.

Apple’s Termination of Epic Games’ Developer Account

Apple’s termination of Epic Games’ developer account marks a significant development in the ongoing dispute between the two companies. The decision to revoke Epic Games’ access to its developer account comes as a response to what Apple views as a threat to its iOS ecosystem.

Epic Games’ Response

Epic Games has publicly shared its intentions and assured Apple in writing that it would comply with all the terms of its developer agreements. However, Apple’s decision to terminate Epic Games’ developer account indicates a deepening of the rift between the two companies.

Apple’s Perspective

According to Apple, Epic Games’ breach of its contractual obligations led to the termination of its developer account. The company cites a judgment from September 2021, which affirmed Apple’s right to terminate its agreements with Epic Games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Did Apple Break IPhone Web Apps In The EU For Anticompetitive Reasons?
News

Did Apple Break IPhone Web Apps In The EU For Anticompetitive Reasons?

by Mariska Spindler | 17 February 2024
Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe
News

Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe

by Aprilette Mortenson | 26 January 2024
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney Criticizes Apple’s Response To EU Fine
News

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney Criticizes Apple’s Response To EU Fine

by Sherilyn Beall | 5 March 2024
Epic Games CEO Criticizes Apple’s New App Store Rules As “Malicious Compliance” And Full Of “Junk Fees”
News

Epic Games CEO Criticizes Apple’s New App Store Rules As “Malicious Compliance” And Full Of “Junk Fees”

by Shannon Magdaleno | 26 January 2024
Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?
News

Epic Games Takes Apple Battle To The Supreme Court: What’s At Stake?

by Malanie Hopson | 28 September 2023
Epic Games To Return To IOS In Europe Under New Regulation
News

Epic Games To Return To IOS In Europe Under New Regulation

by Linnet Chan | 17 February 2024
Epic Games Emerges Victorious In Antitrust Battle Against Google
News

Epic Games Emerges Victorious In Antitrust Battle Against Google

by Mariska Spindler | 12 December 2023
Retrieving Network Security Key For Hotspot: A How-To Guide
Tech Setup & Troubleshooting

Retrieving Network Security Key For Hotspot: A How-To Guide

by Lucky Stith | 21 January 2024

Recent Stories

Apple Terminates Epic Games Developer Account, Citing Threat To IOS Ecosystem
News

Apple Terminates Epic Games Developer Account, Citing Threat To IOS Ecosystem

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024
Sling TV Launches Free Arcade Games For Live TV Viewers
News

Sling TV Launches Free Arcade Games For Live TV Viewers

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024
Google Play Store’s DMA Compliance Plan: New Fees Announced
News

Google Play Store’s DMA Compliance Plan: New Fees Announced

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024
What To Do After Getting Spin Boost Metroid Dread
GAMING

What To Do After Getting Spin Boost Metroid Dread

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024
How To Open Green Doors In Metroid Dread
GAMING

How To Open Green Doors In Metroid Dread

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024
Where To Go After Kraid In Metroid Dread
GAMING

Where To Go After Kraid In Metroid Dread

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024
How To Use Phantom Cloak In Metroid Dread
GAMING

How To Use Phantom Cloak In Metroid Dread

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024
Where To Go After Plasma Beam In Metroid Dread
GAMING

Where To Go After Plasma Beam In Metroid Dread

by Idell Rood | 7 March 2024