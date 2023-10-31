Newsnews
News

Apple Introduces New M3 MacBook Pro In Space Black Colorway

Written by: Lizzy Rode | Published: 31 October 2023
apple-introduces-new-m3-macbook-pro-in-space-black-colorway
News

Apple’s latest release of MacBook Pro notebooks comes as exciting news for both tech enthusiasts and design aficionados. While the internal upgrades, primarily powered by the new M3 processor lineup, are certainly noteworthy, it’s the aesthetic update that steals the show. In addition to the classic silver and space gray options, Apple has brought back a colorway that will surely catch the attention of many – the stunning space black.

Key Takeaway

Apple has unveiled a new M3 MacBook Pro in a dark and captivating space black colorway, reminiscent of the iconic black MacBook. This reintroduction of black is a significant departure from Apple’s recent color choices, and it brings a sense of seriousness and sophistication to the MacBook lineup.

This reintroduction of the iconic black color is a nostalgic move by Apple, harking back to the beloved “BlackBook” MacBook, which was first introduced in 2006. The black MacBook, which succeeded the iBook, not only set the stage for the future design language of Mac notebooks but also earned a reputation as one of the most visually striking Macs ever created. Though the new MacBook Pro is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum instead of the matte polycarbonate of its predecessor, its darker tone still exudes an essence of black that has been absent from Macs for years.

Apple’s decision to include a black option in their product lineup is particularly noteworthy since the company had veered away from adopting this color in recent seasons. Instead, they opted for a ‘Midnight’ tint in their aluminum Apple Watches and Watch accessories a couple of generations ago, along with a ‘Midnight’ version of the MacBook Air. While these options showcased a dark appearance, they leaned more towards a blue undertone rather than a true black. Furthermore, these devices were notorious for accumulating fingerprints. However, Apple has enthusiastically announced that the new space black MacBook Pro features a special treatment that minimizes fingerprint visibility, thus offering users a sleek and clean look.

For individuals like myself, who appreciate a touch of elegance and gravitas in their tech accessories, the reintroduction of a true black Mac is a cause for celebration. As a professional, having an actual black (or a very dark gray) metal computer not only complements my seriousness and competence but also provides a unique way for me to convey my professionalism to colleagues and clients.

While some may argue that the previous space gray option was sufficient, it was more of a transitional color than a definitive statement. It served as an acknowledgment that my laptop shouldn’t be taken as lightly as its silver counterpart. However, the space black colorway brings a sense of gravitas and uniqueness that truly sets it apart.

As an enthusiastic supporter of Apple’s design choices, I sincerely hope that the reintroduction of black in their product lineup signifies the end of the company’s hiatus from this timeless color. It’s time for us to bid adieu to the ‘blueshade’ alternatives and embrace the elegance and sophistication of an actual black MacBook.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Apple Sends Out Invites For Upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ Event – New Macs Could Be On The Menu
News

Apple Sends Out Invites For Upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ Event – New Macs Could Be On The Menu

by Maurine Donaldson | 25 October 2023
Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect Tonight
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect Tonight

by Maud Ahn | 31 October 2023
New Apple M3 Chips Unveiled, Promising Big Graphics Boost
News

New Apple M3 Chips Unveiled, Promising Big Graphics Boost

by Selinda Saddler | 31 October 2023
Apple Unveils New Space Black 14- And 16-inch M3 MacBook Pros With Exciting Upgrades
News

Apple Unveils New Space Black 14- And 16-inch M3 MacBook Pros With Exciting Upgrades

by Chantal Cass | 31 October 2023
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Tips and Tricks for Every User
TECHNOLOGY

MacBook Pro Touch Bar Tips and Tricks for Every User

by Albert De Venecia | 16 October 2021
15 Best Macbook Trackpad Decal For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Macbook Trackpad Decal For 2023

by Madel Reinhold | 6 October 2023
8 Amazing Macbook Pro Keyboard Cover for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Macbook Pro Keyboard Cover for 2023

by Beatriz Maples | 25 August 2023
Apple’s October Scary Fast Event: Unveiling The New MacBook Pro, IMac, And M3 Chips
News

Apple’s October Scary Fast Event: Unveiling The New MacBook Pro, IMac, And M3 Chips

by Jorey Silveira | 31 October 2023

Recent Stories

Hexa Unveils Next Batch Of Startups: A Mix Of Enterprise SaaS And Blockchain Data
News

Hexa Unveils Next Batch Of Startups: A Mix Of Enterprise SaaS And Blockchain Data

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023
Apple’s October Scary Fast Event: Unveiling The New MacBook Pro, IMac, And M3 Chips
News

Apple’s October Scary Fast Event: Unveiling The New MacBook Pro, IMac, And M3 Chips

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023
Apple Unveils New Space Black 14- And 16-inch M3 MacBook Pros With Exciting Upgrades
News

Apple Unveils New Space Black 14- And 16-inch M3 MacBook Pros With Exciting Upgrades

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023
New Apple M3 Chips Unveiled, Promising Big Graphics Boost
News

New Apple M3 Chips Unveiled, Promising Big Graphics Boost

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023
Apple Unveils M3 IMac With Enhanced Performance And Stunning Display
News

Apple Unveils M3 IMac With Enhanced Performance And Stunning Display

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023
Apple Introduces New M3 MacBook Pro In Space Black Colorway
News

Apple Introduces New M3 MacBook Pro In Space Black Colorway

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023
Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways
News

Sundar Pichai Defends Google In Antitrust Case: Key Takeaways

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023
Introducing The Chevy Equinox EV: A Game-Changer In The Electric Vehicle Market
News

Introducing The Chevy Equinox EV: A Game-Changer In The Electric Vehicle Market

by Lizzy Rode | 31 October 2023