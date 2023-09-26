Amazon’s Outgoing Echo Head Becomes Blue Origin’s New CEO

Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, is undergoing a leadership change as its current CEO, Bob Smith, announces his retirement. Taking his place will be Dave Limp, a long-time executive at Amazon who had previously announced his departure from the company’s consumer devices division.

Key Takeaway Amazon’s Dave Limp, a seasoned executive with a successful track record in developing consumer devices, will be taking over as CEO of Blue Origin. This leadership change comes as Blue Origin undertakes several ambitious space projects, including the launch of its next-gen rocket and the advancement of its lunar regolith solution for solar cell processing.

A Veteran Amazon Executive Takes Charge

Dave Limp, formerly the senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, will be assuming the role of CEO at Blue Origin. Limp brings with him over 13 years of experience within Amazon, during which he oversaw the development and launch of numerous successful products, including the Echo and Alexa, as well as Amazon’s Fire tablets.

This executive shuffle was revealed in internal memos between Bob Smith and Jeff Bezos, as reported by CNBC. The move signifies a strategic shift for Blue Origin as it looks towards new leadership to drive its ambitious space projects.

Blue Origin’s Ongoing Endeavors

Blue Origin is currently engaged in several high-profile space projects. One notable endeavor is the development and launch of its next-generation rocket, aimed at pushing the boundaries of space exploration. Additionally, the company is working towards the relaunch of its New Shepard space tourism rocket.

Furthermore, Blue Origin has been awarded a substantial $34.7 million contract by NASA. This contract aims to support Blue Origin in its mission to advance the processing of solar cells from lunar regolith, which is the material found on the Moon’s surface. The company believes that this unique process has the potential to create a sustainable and reliable source of electricity and power transmission on the Moon.

This story is still developing, and more updates are expected to come as Dave Limp assumes his new role as CEO of Blue Origin.