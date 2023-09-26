New Features Unveiled For Apple’s AirPods

Apple executives break down AirPods’ new features

Apple made a tremendous splash with the introduction of the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 at its recent event. Although the AirPods Pro 2 didn’t receive as much attention during the keynote, there are notable updates that enthusiasts shouldn’t overlook. Aside from the highly anticipated arrival of a USB-C charging case, the AirPods Pro 2 also received a significant software update that introduces new listening modes.

Key Takeaway The AirPods Pro 2 come with new features, including Adaptive Audio, which seamlessly transitions between different settings in real time, allowing for situational awareness and reduced background noise. Personalized Volume utilizes user data and preferences to fine-tune the media experience, while Conversational Awareness lowers the track volume when the wearer begins speaking. The update also improves switching between devices and introduces Vision Pro connectivity for ultra-low latency lossless audio.

Introducing Adaptive Audio

The standout feature of the new AirPods Pro 2 is the addition of Adaptive Audio. This feature is a step up from last year’s Adaptive Transparency and offers a full spectrum of modes to enhance the listening experience. By seamlessly transitioning between different settings in real time, Adaptive Audio allows users to maintain situational awareness while reducing background noise. Whether you’re walking down a crowded street or passing by a noisy trash truck, the AirPods Pro 2 provide a more immersive and personalized audio experience.

Personalized Volume and Conversational Awareness

Personalized Volume is another key aspect of the Adaptive Audio experience. The system combines user data and personal preferences, along with machine learning algorithms, to fine-tune the media experience and prioritize clarity. By understanding different listening preferences and environmental conditions, the AirPods Pro 2 ensure that the content remains clear and tailored to the user’s preferences.

In addition, the AirPods Pro 2 feature Conversational Awareness, a mode that automatically lowers the volume of the track when the wearer begins speaking. This intelligent feature is activated when the earbuds’ microphones detect a voice and the accelerometer detects jaw movement. It provides a seamless transition between audio playback and conversations, without being triggered by external voices or common distractions like throat clearing or yawning.

Improved switching and Vision Pro connectivity

Apple has also addressed the long-standing issue of switching between devices. With the new software update, connection times between AirPods and Apple devices are significantly faster. By leveraging various methods to discover nearby devices, Apple ensures a seamless and expedited connection process.

Furthermore, Apple has introduced Vision Pro connectivity, which offers ultra-low latency lossless audio when paired with Apple’s upcoming spatial computing headset. By utilizing the 5GHz spectrum, which provides a cleaner and less congested channel, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver superior audio quality and real-time audio transmission.