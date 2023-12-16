how-to-put-a-strap-on-an-acoustic-guitar-with-no-buttons

Introduction

When it comes to playing an acoustic guitar, having a strap can provide stability, comfort, and ease of playing. However, not all acoustic guitars come with built-in strap buttons. But fear not! There are several methods you can use to put a strap on an acoustic guitar with no buttons.

In this article, we will explore four different methods you can implement to attach a strap to your acoustic guitar without the need for any modifications or installations. Whether you’re a beginner guitarist or an experienced player, these simple and effective methods will allow you to enjoy the benefits of using a strap with your acoustic guitar.

Before we dive into the methods, let’s quickly go over the tools you’ll need:

Tools Needed

Shoelace or string

Thin fabric strap

Belt

Soundhole hook

Headstock tie

Now that we have our tools ready, let’s explore each method in detail.

Before we begin, let’s make sure we have all the necessary tools to successfully attach a strap to your acoustic guitar without buttons:

By having these tools readily available, you’ll be able to employ various methods to attach a strap to your acoustic guitar without buttons. Now, let’s explore each method in detail.

Method 1: Using a Shoelace

If you have a spare shoelace lying around, you can easily use it to attach a strap to your acoustic guitar. Here’s how:

Start by removing one end of the shoelace from the shoe, so you’re left with a single long lace. Take the lace and thread it through the top of the headstock from the front, leaving equal lengths on both sides extending beyond the headstock. Now, on one side of the headstock, tie a secure knot using the two ends of the lace. Make sure the knot is tight enough to hold the weight of the guitar but not too tight to cause any strain. Repeat the above step on the other side to create a symmetrical attachment. With the lace securely tied to the headstock, attach the strap’s ends to the loops created by the knots. Adjust the strap length as per your preference, ensuring it hangs comfortably on your body when the guitar is strapped on.

Using a shoelace is a quick and cost-effective method to attach a strap to your acoustic guitar without buttons. It provides a stable connection and allows you to adjust the strap length according to your playing style.

Now that we’ve covered the shoelace method, let’s move on to the next method – using a belt to attach a strap to your acoustic guitar.

Method 2: Using a Belt

If you don’t have a fabric strap, you can still attach a strap to your acoustic guitar using a regular belt. Here’s how you can do it:

First, choose a belt that is long enough to wrap around your body comfortably when the guitar is strapped on. Place the belt around your neck and let it hang down your front, ensuring that both ends are of equal length. Next, take one end of the belt and loop it around the backside of the guitar’s body, just below the neck joint. From the front side, bring that same end of the belt up and over the neck, securing it tightly against the backside of the guitar. Repeat the previous step with the other end of the belt, looping it around the backside of the body and bringing it up and over the neck to secure it against the backside of the guitar. With the belt securely fastened to the guitar, attach the strap’s ends to the loops created by the belt. Adjust the strap length as needed to ensure optimal comfort and positioning of the guitar while playing.

Using a belt provides a simple and effective solution to attach a strap to your acoustic guitar without buttons. It offers stability and adjustability, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your playing style.

Now that we’ve covered the method of using a belt, let’s explore another option – using a fabric strap with a soundhole hook.

Method 3: Using a Fabric Strap with a Soundhole Hook

A fabric strap with a soundhole hook is a convenient and secure option for attaching a strap to your acoustic guitar without buttons. Here’s how you can use this method:

Begin by selecting a fabric strap with a soundhole hook attachment. These straps typically have a narrow end that goes through the soundhole and a wider end for comfortable shoulder support. Insert the narrow end of the strap through the soundhole, ensuring the wider end hangs down towards the bottom of the guitar. From the inside of the guitar, pull the narrow end of the strap up and through the soundhole, extending it above the guitar’s body. Now, take the wider end of the strap and thread it onto the soundhole hook, ensuring a secure and firm attachment. Adjust the length of the strap as needed to achieve the desired playing position and comfort.

Using a fabric strap with a soundhole hook offers a straightforward and reliable solution for attaching a strap to your acoustic guitar. The soundhole hook provides a stable connection point without the need for any permanent modifications to the guitar.

Now that we’ve covered the method of using a fabric strap with a soundhole hook, let’s move on to the final method – using a fabric strap with a headstock tie.

Method 4: Using a Fabric Strap with a Headstock Tie

If you prefer a method that attaches the strap to the headstock of your acoustic guitar, using a fabric strap with a headstock tie is an excellent option. Here’s how you can utilize this method:

Choose a fabric strap that has a narrow end and a wider end for comfortable shoulder support. Take the narrow end of the strap and wrap it around the front side of the headstock, just below the strings. Cross the narrow end of the strap over itself and loop it back around the headstock. Securely tie a knot with the narrow end of the strap to hold it in place. With the wider end of the strap, attach it to the endpin or strap button at the bottom of the guitar body. Adjust the length of the strap to your preference, ensuring that it hangs comfortably when the guitar is strapped on.

Using a fabric strap with a headstock tie provides a secure and reliable attachment for your acoustic guitar. It allows for quick and easy strap installation without the need for any modifications to the guitar’s body.

We have now covered all four methods for attaching a strap to your acoustic guitar without buttons. Whether you choose to use a shoelace, a belt, a fabric strap with a soundhole hook, or a fabric strap with a headstock tie, each method offers a viable solution to enhance your playing experience.

Remember to choose the method that suits your preference and provides the necessary stability and comfort while playing. Enjoy the freedom of playing your acoustic guitar with a strap of your choice!

Conclusion

Attaching a strap to an acoustic guitar without buttons is easier than you might think. In this article, we explored four different methods that allow you to enjoy the benefits of using a strap with your guitar, regardless of whether it has built-in strap buttons. These methods include using a shoelace, a belt, a fabric strap with a soundhole hook, or a fabric strap with a headstock tie.

The shoelace method offers a quick and cost-effective solution, utilizing a shoelace or string to securely attach the strap to the headstock. Using a belt provides a simple and adjustable option, wrapping the belt around the neck and body of the guitar for stability. The fabric strap with a soundhole hook offers a convenient and secure attachment using the soundhole as a connection point. Lastly, the fabric strap with a headstock tie provides a reliable option by tying the strap directly to the headstock of the guitar.

Remember to choose the method that suits your preferences, taking into consideration factors such as comfort, stability, and adjustability. Ensure that the strap is securely attached and provides a comfortable playing experience.

With these methods in mind, you can now confidently enhance your acoustic guitar playing with a strap, even if your guitar doesn’t have built-in strap buttons. Embrace the freedom and ease that a strap provides and enjoy playing your acoustic guitar to its fullest potential!