Newsnews
News

Xalts Acquires Contour Network: Revolutionizing Digital Trade Platforms

Written by: Nikki Chastain | Published: 21 February 2024
xalts-acquires-contour-network-revolutionizing-digital-trade-platforms
News

In a surprising turn of events, Singapore-based fintech startup Xalts has made headlines with its recent acquisition of Contour Network, a digital trade platform established by a consortium of eight major banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered, and BNP. The acquisition, which involved a high single-digit million-dollar deal comprising cash and stock, marks a significant milestone for both companies.

Key Takeaway

Xalts’ acquisition of Contour Network signifies a strategic move towards revolutionizing the global trade and finance landscape, aiming to enhance connectivity and efficiency for financial institutions and businesses worldwide.

The Acquisition

Founded just 18 months ago, Xalts has quickly gained traction in the fintech industry, backed by prominent investors such as Accel and Citi Ventures. The company specializes in empowering financial institutions to develop and manage blockchain-based applications, aiming to streamline complex financial processes.

On the other hand, Contour Network, initiated in 2017, has garnered the support of 22 banks and over 100 global businesses, including renowned names like Tata Group, Rio Tinto, and SAIC. The platform was designed to digitize trade operations, offering a more efficient and streamlined approach to global transactions.

The Vision

According to Xalts’ co-founders, Ashutosh Goel and Supreet Kaur, the acquisition of Contour Network aligns with their vision of creating a seamless ecosystem for financial institutions and businesses. Their goal is to integrate Contour into Xalts’ platform, establishing a robust network that connects banks, corporations, and other entities in a secure and compliant manner.

Empowering Financial Institutions

Xalts’ primary focus post-acquisition is to enable banks and logistics companies to offer integrated trade and supply chain applications on a unified platform, catering to the evolving needs of their customers. By leveraging Xalts’ technology, these institutions can streamline processes, reduce friction, and enhance the overall trade experience.

Future Prospects

With global trade projected to reach $30 trillion by 2030, Xalts is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of B2B finance solutions. By fostering greater connectivity between banks and corporate clients, the company aims to facilitate seamless trade finance and lending, ultimately driving efficiency and growth in the global trade ecosystem.

As Xalts continues to expand its reach and capabilities, the acquisition of Contour Network sets the stage for a new era of innovation and collaboration in the fintech industry, promising a brighter and more interconnected future for businesses and financial institutions worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Get NFT In Pop It Trading
FINTECH

How To Get NFT In Pop It Trading

by Kordula Jay | 15 November 2023
When Was Trading Invented
FINTECH

When Was Trading Invented

by Alexis Strader | 15 November 2023
What Are NFT Drops
FINTECH

What Are NFT Drops

by Kelcy Spann | 31 October 2023
What Is Crypto Tokens
AI

What Is Crypto Tokens

by Stoddard Giannini | 16 September 2023
Where To Buy NFT Tokens
FINTECH

Where To Buy NFT Tokens

by Constantina Fournier | 29 October 2023
What Is An NFT ?
FINTECH

What Is An NFT ?

by Sandie Melton | 29 October 2023
What Is Swap In Cryptocurrency
AI

What Is Swap In Cryptocurrency

by Jemie Fenwick | 21 September 2023
How To Learn About Cryptocurrency
AI

How To Learn About Cryptocurrency

by Latrina London | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues
News

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024
Meati Foods Appoints Phil Graves As CEO And Cuts Workforce By 13%
News

Meati Foods Appoints Phil Graves As CEO And Cuts Workforce By 13%

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024
Sproxxy Launches Platform To Measure Conference Spending ROI
News

Sproxxy Launches Platform To Measure Conference Spending ROI

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024
Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion
News

Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024
Xalts Acquires Contour Network: Revolutionizing Digital Trade Platforms
News

Xalts Acquires Contour Network: Revolutionizing Digital Trade Platforms

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024
TechTaka Secures $9.5M For E-commerce Fulfillment Service
News

TechTaka Secures $9.5M For E-commerce Fulfillment Service

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024
How To Kill All Mobs In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Kill All Mobs In Minecraft

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024
How To Enable Cheats In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Enable Cheats In Minecraft

by Nikki Chastain | 21 February 2024