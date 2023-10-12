x-implements-improvements-to-community-notes-fact-checking-system

X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a series of measures to address delays in its crowdsourced fact-checking system, Community Notes. These updates aim to improve the speed at which fact-checks are published and enhance the distribution of these notes to users. The changes include note previews, expanded notifications, and improved media matching.

Progress in Speed and Distribution

Following reports of significant delays in correcting misinformation on the platform, X CEO Linda Yaccarino pledged to improve the speed of Community Notes. The company has made progress since then, with note previews now available on Android and web platforms, and iOS support forthcoming. By enabling users to preview notes, the process of rating fact-checks can be expedited, leading to the timely publication of accurate notes.

X has also scaled up notifications for users who have interacted with a post that later receives a Community Note fact-check. These notifications aim to prompt the removal or updating of posts containing misleading or false information. Additionally, the company has improved media matching, allowing notes written on images and videos to appear on more posts containing the same media. This update has already resulted in thousands of additional posts featuring relevant fact-checks.

Addressing Challenges and Expanding Efforts

Despite these improvements, X’s crowdsourced fact-checking system may face challenges in keeping up with the increasing volume of posts about recent events, like the terrorist attacks between Israel and Hamas. Previous reports highlighted delays in fact-checks going live and the absence of notes on false posts with high viewership. The company had previously rolled out a “massive speed improvement” to expedite the publication of notes, but further enhancements appear necessary.

In response to concerns over disinformation and illegal content, X has updated its public interest policy and collaborated with @GIFCT_official to combat the distribution of terrorist content on its platform. Thousands of posts have been actioned for sharing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct. X CEO Linda Yaccarino withdrew from the WSJ Tech Live conference to prioritize platform safety amidst the ongoing global crisis.

Under the ownership of Elon Musk, X has emphasized the role of Community Notes as an alternative to Twitter’s previous moderation efforts. Musk has hailed the system as a “gamechanger for improving accuracy” on the platform. However, with reduced employee headcounts and layoffs affecting trust and safety teams, questions have been raised regarding the scalability and effectiveness of Community Notes.