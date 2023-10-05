Newsnews
News

UK Competition Probe Targets AWS, Microsoft, And Google Over Cloud Lock-in Practices

Written by: Ilyse Wimmer | Published: 5 October 2023
uk-competition-probe-targets-aws-microsoft-and-google-over-cloud-lock-in-practices
News

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has launched a full-scale investigation into the practices of major cloud infrastructure companies, including Amazon’s AWS, Microsoft, and Google. The investigation aims to determine whether these companies engage in anti-competitive behavior that makes it difficult for businesses to switch between providers or utilize multiple providers.

Key Takeaway

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is launching an investigation into major cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft, and Google, to determine if their practices hinder fair competition and customer choice. The investigation will focus on issues such as egress fees, interoperability, and committed spend discounts. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for the UK cloud services market.

Regulatory Body Takes Action

This investigation comes as a result of a market study initiated by Ofcom, the regulatory body responsible for the UK’s cloud services market. Ofcom had previously expressed concerns about the practices of major cloud providers and has now referred the matter to the CMA for further investigation.

CMA CEO Sarah Cardell emphasized the importance of competition in the cloud market, stating that “many businesses now completely rely on cloud services, making effective competition in this market essential.” The aim of the investigation is to ensure a level playing field and prevent a concentration of market power in the hands of a few players.

Key Concerns and Areas of Focus

The investigation will focus on several key areas of concern, including:

  • Egress Fees: The investigation will examine non-transparent fees that cloud providers charge for moving data out of their platforms, which can make it prohibitively expensive for businesses to switch to a different provider.
  • Interoperability: The CMA will investigate whether cloud companies design their products in a way that restricts compatibility with rival services, potentially creating barriers for businesses pursuing a multi-cloud approach.
  • “Committed Spend Discounts”: The practice of offering discounts to companies that commit to spending a certain amount with a single cloud vendor will also be scrutinized.

Ofcom’s report specifically highlights AWS and Microsoft as the main subjects of concern due to their dominance in terms of cloud revenue. It also mentions possible issues with Microsoft’s software licensing practices and its potential impact on competition in the market.

Industry Response

The investigation has garnered support from industry players who believe that action needs to be taken to ensure fair practices. Sridhar Iyengar, European managing director of cloud business software company Zoho, emphasized the importance of avoiding restrictive cloud contracts that disincentivize switching providers.

Mark Boost, CEO of UK cloud company Civo, focused on the issue of egress fees, calling for significant price controls or the abolition of these fees to make it easier and less costly for businesses to migrate their data.

Both Microsoft and Amazon have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Microsoft intends to “engage constructively” with the CMA, while Amazon disagrees with Ofcom’s findings and believes that the investigation is based on a “fundamental misconception of how the IT sector functions.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

15 Essential Smart Office Solutions To Adopt
TECH REVIEWS

15 Essential Smart Office Solutions To Adopt

by Kym | 28 July 2019
Unlocking the Power Of Hybrid Cloud: Benefits and Best Practices
TECHNOLOGY

Unlocking the Power Of Hybrid Cloud: Benefits and Best Practices

by Rexan | 12 July 2023
How To Become An IoT Engineer
TECHNOLOGY

How To Become An IoT Engineer

by Wylma Appel | 16 September 2023
What Is An IoT Platform
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An IoT Platform

by Emmie Keel | 16 September 2023
How To Make A Fintech App
AI

How To Make A Fintech App

by Saloma Kane | 20 September 2023
Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Software To Learn In 2020
AI

Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Software To Learn In 2020

by Kenneth | 1 November 2019
Why Is PHP Used
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is PHP Used

by Alexandra Andrews | 17 September 2023
What Uses Google Authenticator
TECHNOLOGY

What Uses Google Authenticator

by Bidget Lepore | 4 August 2023

Recent Stories

Union Square Ventures Supports Bolt.Earth In $20 Million Funding For Indian EV Infrastructure Startup
News

Union Square Ventures Supports Bolt.Earth In $20 Million Funding For Indian EV Infrastructure Startup

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023
UK Competition Probe Targets AWS, Microsoft, And Google Over Cloud Lock-in Practices
News

UK Competition Probe Targets AWS, Microsoft, And Google Over Cloud Lock-in Practices

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023
Qakbot Hackers Still Active And Spamming Victims Despite FBI Takedown
News

Qakbot Hackers Still Active And Spamming Victims Despite FBI Takedown

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023
Introducing Kestra: The Next Generation Data Orchestration Platform
News

Introducing Kestra: The Next Generation Data Orchestration Platform

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023
Amazon Shuts Down Amp, Its Live Radio App
News

Amazon Shuts Down Amp, Its Live Radio App

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023
New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews
News

New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023
Remembering Karim Slaoui: The Visionary Founder Of Cowboy E-Bikes
News

Remembering Karim Slaoui: The Visionary Founder Of Cowboy E-Bikes

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023
Indian Fintech CRED Soars With $168 Million Earnings Surge
News

Indian Fintech CRED Soars With $168 Million Earnings Surge

by Ilyse Wimmer | 5 October 2023