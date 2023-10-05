Newsnews
News

Introducing Kestra: The Next Generation Data Orchestration Platform

Written by: Ann-Marie Garver | Published: 5 October 2023
introducing-kestra-the-next-generation-data-orchestration-platform
News

A game-changing data orchestration platform has emerged in the tech world, and it goes by the name of Kestra. This open source project is revolutionizing the way complex workflows are managed across a multitude of services, databases, repositories, and warehouses. With thousands of stars on GitHub, Kestra has proven its potential and garnered significant interest within the industry.

Key Takeaway

Kestra is an open source data orchestration platform that simplifies and streamlines the process of unifying data from various sources into a single location.

Why Do You Need a Data Orchestration Product?

In large companies, data is often scattered across various storage locations, making it difficult to manage effectively. Imagine client data stored in a legacy ERP system, while new orders reside in a cloud database. This is where a data orchestrator comes into play, enabling the extraction, transformation, and loading of data to unite it in a single location, such as a data warehouse like Snowflake or Google BigQuery. Data engineers have long relied on tools such as Airbyte for data integration and orchestration.

What Makes Kestra Stand Out?

Kestra sets itself apart from other platforms through its unique approach. While Apache Airflow is a popular choice in this realm, Kestra presents itself as a viable alternative with some significant differences. Unlike Airflow, which relies on Python code, Kestra utilizes YAML configuration files, which will be familiar to those who have worked with Docker images in the past. Moreover, Kestra treats its API as a first-class citizen, ensuring seamless integration with other tools and systems. By employing YAML for orchestration and offering an API for workflow creation and modification, Kestra caters to a language-agnostic environment.

Kestra also challenges the conventional notion of data management. Instead of having a specific team of data engineers handle this vital task, Kestra empowers all engineers and business users. The platform adopts an opinionated approach, combining it with a robust library of integrations. Offering official plug-ins for major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud), data warehouses (Snowflake and BigQuery), and tools like dbt for data transformation and Airbyte for data integration, Kestra ensures seamless connectivity and compatibility.

The User-Friendly Interface

Another standout feature of Kestra is its intuitive user interface. With this interface, users can effortlessly create scheduled and event-driven workflows. Business users can rely on Kestra to build internal tools for reporting purposes and even create SQL queries without the need for extensive technical knowledge.

The Journey and Future of Kestra

Hailing from France, Kestra was co-founded by Emmanuel Darras and Ludovic Dehon. The startup recently closed a $3 million seed funding round co-led by ISAI and Axeleo Capital, with notable angel investors, including Olivier Pomel from Datadog, Stan Christiaens from Collibra, Pierre Burgy from Strapi, and Olivier Bonnet from BlaBlaCar. The open source orchestrator has already garnered significant traction, attracting renowned clients such as Leroy Merlin, Huawei, Acxiom, Tencent, Gorgias, Sophia Genetics, and Decathlon.

Looking ahead, Kestra envisions creating a versatile orchestration tool that can be utilized for all types of orchestration needs. Instead of relying on specialized teams for data orchestration, microservice orchestration, and infrastructure management, Kestra aims to consolidate these tasks into a single platform accessible to all. By doing so, Kestra aims to streamline and simplify complex workflows across various domains.

With its groundbreaking approach, powerful integrations, and commitment to democratizing data orchestration, Kestra is redefining the landscape of data management and workflow orchestration, paving the way for a more efficient and unified future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding
News

Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding

by Elianore Currier | 7 September 2023
Pixis Raises $85M In Series C1 Funding To Boost AI-powered Marketing Platform
News

Pixis Raises $85M In Series C1 Funding To Boost AI-powered Marketing Platform

by Melisse Dunlop | 15 September 2023
What Is An IoT Ecosystem
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An IoT Ecosystem

by Fanya Robson | 16 September 2023
Ultimatum Netflix Where Are They Now
TECHNOLOGY

Ultimatum Netflix Where Are They Now

by Vera Duong | 6 August 2023
Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers
News

Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers

by Merlina Lachance | 7 September 2023
LastMile AI Raises $10M In Seed Funding Round To Democratize Generative AI Development
News

LastMile AI Raises $10M In Seed Funding Round To Democratize Generative AI Development

by Peggy Doyle | 15 September 2023
Tel Aviv-based Quantum Machines Unveils OPX1000, A Next-Gen Quantum Control Solution For Scaling Beyond 1,000 Qubits
News

Tel Aviv-based Quantum Machines Unveils OPX1000, A Next-Gen Quantum Control Solution For Scaling Beyond 1,000 Qubits

by Bidget Barajas | 30 August 2023
AppFactor Revolutionizes Enterprise Application Modernization Through Automation
News

AppFactor Revolutionizes Enterprise Application Modernization Through Automation

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

Union Square Ventures Supports Bolt.Earth In $20 Million Funding For Indian EV Infrastructure Startup
News

Union Square Ventures Supports Bolt.Earth In $20 Million Funding For Indian EV Infrastructure Startup

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023
UK Competition Probe Targets AWS, Microsoft, And Google Over Cloud Lock-in Practices
News

UK Competition Probe Targets AWS, Microsoft, And Google Over Cloud Lock-in Practices

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023
Qakbot Hackers Still Active And Spamming Victims Despite FBI Takedown
News

Qakbot Hackers Still Active And Spamming Victims Despite FBI Takedown

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023
Introducing Kestra: The Next Generation Data Orchestration Platform
News

Introducing Kestra: The Next Generation Data Orchestration Platform

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023
Amazon Shuts Down Amp, Its Live Radio App
News

Amazon Shuts Down Amp, Its Live Radio App

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023
New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews
News

New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023
Remembering Karim Slaoui: The Visionary Founder Of Cowboy E-Bikes
News

Remembering Karim Slaoui: The Visionary Founder Of Cowboy E-Bikes

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023
Indian Fintech CRED Soars With $168 Million Earnings Surge
News

Indian Fintech CRED Soars With $168 Million Earnings Surge

by Ann-Marie Garver | 5 October 2023