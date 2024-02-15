Newsnews
TikTok Launches New App For Apple Vision Pro

Written by: Enid Duvall | Published: 16 February 2024
TikTok has unveiled a new and “reimagined” app for the Apple Vision Pro, joining the ranks of over 1,000 apps tailored for the innovative device. The native app promises a more immersive viewing experience, enhancing the way users engage with TikTok content on the Vision Pro.

Key Takeaway

TikTok has introduced a new native app for the Apple Vision Pro, offering an enhanced and immersive viewing experience for users, and strategically positioning itself in the growing landscape of spatial apps designed for the innovative device.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

The new TikTok Vision Pro app introduces a revamped interface, with the navigation bar and like button strategically positioned off-screen to optimize the full video viewing experience. Additionally, the comment section and creator profiles are conveniently accessible as expansions on the side of the feed, offering seamless interaction with the content.

Immersive Features

One of the standout features of the app is the ability to simultaneously view videos and comments without any obstruction, thanks to the elimination of screen size and spatial boundaries. Users can also enjoy TikTok videos in immersive locations such as Yosemite or the moon, leveraging the capabilities of the Vision Pro.

Optimized Design

Aligning with Apple Vision Pro design best practices, the app has strategically relocated the navigation bar to the left, ensuring a cohesive and intuitive user experience. The profile, share, like, comments, and sound icons have been thoughtfully arranged to complement the device’s interface.

Strategic Advantage

The launch of the TikTok Vision Pro app underscores the company’s strategic move to cater to the growing ecosystem of apps designed for the Vision Pro. With a focus on enhancing the spatial capabilities of the headset, TikTok aims to provide a compelling and tailored experience for users, positioning itself ahead of competitors in the spatial app landscape.

