The Rise Of Age Tech At CES 2022

Written by: Sabina Westcott | Published: 14 January 2024
the-rise-of-age-tech-at-ces-2022
Welcome to the latest update from the world of tech. This week, the focus has been on CES, and there’s been a lot more to it than just the usual gadget showcase. One of the standout themes has been the emergence of age tech, which has taken center stage at the event. – Anna

Key Takeaway

The CES event has brought the spotlight on age tech, signaling its increasing relevance and impact in the tech industry.

Better Aging

While keeping an eye on CES from a distance, the prominence of age tech, also known as silver tech, has been hard to ignore. It seems that age tech companies have garnered significant attention, more than many had anticipated.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s visit to the booth of AgeTech Collaborative, an initiative by the U.S. senior advocacy group AARP, to showcase “groundbreaking age tech innovations” during the event, is a clear indication of the growing significance of this sector.

