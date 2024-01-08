Newsnews
News

The Impact Of Smart Cookware Unveiled At CES 2024

Written by: Carole Underhill | Published: 9 January 2024
the-impact-of-smart-cookware-unveiled-at-ces-2024
News

As the CES 2024 unfolds, it’s evident that the integration of AI and smart technology is making its way into various kitchen appliances, including toasters, grills, and more. While these innovative products may seem appealing, there are concerns about their environmental impact and the necessity of their advanced features.

Key Takeaway

The introduction of AI and smart technology in cookware at CES 2024 raises concerns about the environmental impact, necessity, and longevity of these high-priced, interconnected appliances.

The Rise of Smart Cookware

One standout product showcased at CES is the Seer Grills’ Perfecta, a propane grill equipped with AI technology, boasting the title of the world’s fastest grill. Priced at a staggering $3,500, it utilizes dual, vertical infrared burners to cook a one-inch ribeye steak in just 1 minute and 45 seconds. The company is gearing up for preorders, emphasizing the efficiency and speed of its cutting-edge cooking capabilities.

Another notable introduction is the “Macrowave” from Revolution Cooking, priced at $1,800. This multifunctional device combines an air fryer, toaster oven, and microwave, featuring the InstaGlo heating element developed for Revolution Cooking’s previous $400 toaster. While the Macrowave aims to revolutionize cooking frozen foods, its high price tag raises questions about the necessity of such advanced features.

The Pitfalls of Smart Technology

Despite the allure of smart cookware, the exorbitant prices and the push for interconnectedness prompt skepticism. The notion of receiving software updates for kitchen appliances like toasters raises eyebrows, as Revolution Cooking emphasizes the value of continuous improvements and customization. However, the practicality and added value of such updates remain uncertain, especially when compared to more affordable alternatives.

Furthermore, the longevity of these smart products comes into question, as the marriage of heat and electronics poses durability concerns. The demise of companies like Spark One, which produced a $1,100 smart grill before going out of business, raises red flags about the sustainability of these high-tech appliances. If these products fail to outlast their traditional counterparts, they may contribute to accelerated consumption and environmental waste.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike
News

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike

by Geraldine Strang | 19 October 2023
Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage
News

Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage

by Davine Hart | 5 October 2023
When Will Panasonic Release OLED TV In America
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Panasonic Release OLED TV In America

by Lanie Foley | 1 December 2023
When Is The Google Tablet Coming Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Is The Google Tablet Coming Out

by Bonnie Piatt | 9 October 2023
When Will A New Nook Tablet Be Released
TECHNOLOGY

When Will A New Nook Tablet Be Released

by Hallie Wyant | 9 October 2023
Where To Buy Instant Pot IP Duo60
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Buy Instant Pot IP Duo60

by Dori Wynne | 26 August 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches
News

Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches

by Verine Boyett | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Take Selfie Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Take Selfie Lost Ark

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024
How To Hide Ui Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Hide Ui Lost Ark

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024
Electric Vehicle Sales Remain Strong In Q4, But Could Have Been Stronger
News

Electric Vehicle Sales Remain Strong In Q4, But Could Have Been Stronger

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024
Amazon’s New AI-Powered Features Revolutionize Online Apparel Shopping
News

Amazon’s New AI-Powered Features Revolutionize Online Apparel Shopping

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024
Bitcoin ETFs, Carta’s Latest Trouble, And Space Exploration Updates
News

Bitcoin ETFs, Carta’s Latest Trouble, And Space Exploration Updates

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024
Amazon’s New Initiative Aims To Help People Discover Digital Health Benefits
News

Amazon’s New Initiative Aims To Help People Discover Digital Health Benefits

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Launch Be A Groundhog Day For Immersive Computing?
News

Will Apple’s Vision Pro Launch Be A Groundhog Day For Immersive Computing?

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024
Volkswagen To Integrate ChatGPT Into Its Cars And SUVs
News

Volkswagen To Integrate ChatGPT Into Its Cars And SUVs

by Carole Underhill | 9 January 2024