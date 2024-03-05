Newsnews
News

Tesla’s Berlin Factory Faces Shutdown After Suspected Arson Attack

Written by: Charita Grinnell | Published: 6 March 2024
News

Tesla’s factory located outside Berlin, Germany is expected to remain closed for several days following a suspected arson attack on the local power grid. The incident is estimated to result in a loss of over $100 million for the automaker. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the Tesla factory, and no injuries were reported, although the employees were evacuated. Additionally, thousands of residents in the vicinity experienced a brief power outage as a consequence of the attack.

Key Takeaway

Tesla’s Berlin factory is expected to be closed for several days following a suspected arson attack on the local power grid, resulting in significant financial losses for the company. The incident, claimed by the “Volcano Group,” has raised concerns about the factory’s security and the challenges it faces in its operations.

Suspected Arson Attack

An organization identifying itself as the “Volcano Group” has claimed responsibility for the fire in a letter posted online. However, authorities have not yet confirmed their involvement. This is not the first time the group has been linked to such incidents, as they previously took credit for a similar fire near the Tesla factory in 2021. The group stated that the attack was carried out to disrupt Tesla’s operations, citing concerns about the company’s impact on the environment and society.

Elon Musk’s Response

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, addressed the situation in a post on his social media platform, X, expressing his frustration with the arsonists. He referred to them as “extremely dumb” in a message written in German.

Challenges Faced by the Factory

The Berlin factory, which is Tesla’s sole facility in Europe, has encountered various challenges since its inception. Prior to its opening in 2021, construction faced delays due to negotiations with local residents concerning environmental issues. More recently, Tesla’s proposal to expand the factory was rejected by the public. Despite these obstacles, the factory plays a crucial role in Tesla’s European operations, currently producing approximately 6,000 electric vehicles per week.

