Discord Restored After Widespread Outage

Written by: Lorie Roque | Published: 6 March 2024
Discord, the popular communication platform, has successfully resolved an outage that affected its services earlier today. The disruption coincided with a widespread outage that impacted Meta’s Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, as well as YouTube. Discord’s status page has confirmed the resolution of the incident and indicated ongoing monitoring of recovery for multiple systems.

Key Takeaway

Discord has successfully resolved the widespread outage, which coincided with disruptions on other major platforms. The incident occurred on Super Tuesday, potentially impacting political outreach efforts on social media.

Technical Review and User Impact

Discord’s status page mentioned a review of the updated rate limiting that initially caused session start issues, along with the scaling targets for the internal service that limited guild loading during the recovery process. Third-party monitoring website DownDetector reported that the issues began around 10:50 AM ET, with users experiencing difficulties loading messages and accessing the service.

Impact on Super Tuesday

The outages across multiple services occurred on Super Tuesday, a significant day for primary voting in several U.S. states. The disruptions on platforms like Facebook and Instagram may have implications for political candidates, potentially affecting their outreach efforts and reminders to voters on this crucial day.

