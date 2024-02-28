Newsnews
News

Telegram To Launch Ad Revenue Sharing With Toncoin Next Month

Written by: Lorie Roque | Published: 29 February 2024
telegram-to-launch-ad-revenue-sharing-with-toncoin-next-month
News

Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov has announced the upcoming launch of the company’s ad platform, which will enable channel owners to receive financial rewards. The ad revenue sharing will be facilitated using toncoin on the TON blockchain. Channel owners are set to receive 50% of all revenue generated from displaying ads in their channels.

Key Takeaway

Telegram is set to introduce ad revenue sharing next month, allowing channel owners to receive 50% of the revenue generated from displaying ads in their channels. The rewards will be distributed using toncoin on the TON blockchain.

Monetization Opportunity for Channel Owners

Telegram channels serve as a platform for users to broadcast public messages to large audiences. Durov revealed that while broadcast channels on Telegram amass a staggering one trillion views monthly, only 10% of these views are currently monetized using Telegram Ads, the platform’s promotion tool. The opening of the Telegram Ad Platform to channel owners in nearly one hundred countries in March signifies a significant shift towards content monetization.

Utilizing the TON Blockchain for Fast and Secure Transactions

Telegram has emphasized the use of the TON blockchain to ensure swift and secure ad payments and withdrawals. Durov stated in his announcement on Telegram that the company will exclusively employ the TON blockchain for ad payments and revenue sharing with channel owners. The utilization of toncoin will create a cycle where content creators can either cash out their earnings or reinvest them in channel promotion and enhancements.

Market Response and Industry Comparison

Following the news, the TON token experienced a significant surge, soaring nearly 40% to over $2.92 and currently resting at $2.65. Telegram’s move aligns it with other major platforms such as YouTube and X (formerly Twitter), both of which offer ad revenue sharing with users. YouTube, for instance, provides a 55% share of ad revenue to creators in the YouTube Partner Program, while X initiated revenue sharing with users in July 2023. Meta has also been testing a new payout model for its Ads on Reels monetization program.

With over 800 million monthly active users globally, Telegram’s foray into ad revenue sharing is poised to have a substantial impact on content monetization within the platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Facebook Alternative Sites to Keep Your Data Safe
TECHNOLOGY

Facebook Alternative Sites to Keep Your Data Safe

by Joscelin Harder | 12 October 2020
New WhatsApp Feature Allows Discord-Like Voice Chats For Large Groups
News

New WhatsApp Feature Allows Discord-Like Voice Chats For Large Groups

by Charlena Deberry | 14 November 2023
Telegram Introduces New Discovery And Customization Features For Channels
News

Telegram Introduces New Discovery And Customization Features For Channels

by Erma Leavitt | 2 December 2023
X’s AI Chatbot Grok Now ‘rolled Out To All’ US Premium+ Subscribers, English Language Users Are Next
News

X’s AI Chatbot Grok Now ‘rolled Out To All’ US Premium+ Subscribers, English Language Users Are Next

by Ramonda Wertz | 9 December 2023
How To Download Files From Telegram
How To

How To Download Files From Telegram

by Erma Leavitt | 27 September 2023
How To Download Telegram Videos That Are Private
How To Download Videos

How To Download Telegram Videos That Are Private

by Minny Head | 22 September 2023
A Startup Called Direqt Builds AI Chatbots For The Media Industry, As Publishers Block AI Web Crawlers
News

A Startup Called Direqt Builds AI Chatbots For The Media Industry, As Publishers Block AI Web Crawlers

by Aprilette Mortenson | 26 October 2023
How To Download From Telegram
How To

How To Download From Telegram

by Lorri Hinman | 26 September 2023

Recent Stories

Coverdash Revolutionizes Small Business Insurance With Embedded Distribution Partners
News

Coverdash Revolutionizes Small Business Insurance With Embedded Distribution Partners

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024
Totango And Catalyst Merge To Create A Customer Success Powerhouse
News

Totango And Catalyst Merge To Create A Customer Success Powerhouse

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024
Microsoft’s Latest Investment In AI Company: Mistral AI
News

Microsoft’s Latest Investment In AI Company: Mistral AI

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024
WhatsApp Introduces Search By Date Feature For Android Users
News

WhatsApp Introduces Search By Date Feature For Android Users

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024
Bumble To Revamp BFF Product Amid Dating App Downturn
News

Bumble To Revamp BFF Product Amid Dating App Downturn

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024
Stripe’s Valuation Soars To $65 Billion In Employee Stock-Sale Deal
News

Stripe’s Valuation Soars To $65 Billion In Employee Stock-Sale Deal

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024
Telegram To Launch Ad Revenue Sharing With Toncoin Next Month
News

Telegram To Launch Ad Revenue Sharing With Toncoin Next Month

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024
YouTube Create App Expands To 13 New Markets, Challenging TikTok’s Creative Tools
News

YouTube Create App Expands To 13 New Markets, Challenging TikTok’s Creative Tools

by Lorie Roque | 29 February 2024