Superorganism: The Conservationist Venture Firm On The Cap Table

Written by: Quentin Concepcion | Published: 14 September 2023
A new venture firm, Superorganism, has emerged with a unique focus on biodiversity and nature conservation. With the decline in wildlife populations and the increasing carbon emissions, Superorganism aims to address these pressing issues by investing in startups dedicated to biodiversity preservation and climate adaptation. Led by Tom Quigley, a former conservationist, and Kevin Webb, a VC and angel investor, Superorganism seeks to make a significant impact in this often overlooked sector.

Key Takeaway

Superorganism is a pioneering venture firm that focuses solely on biodiversity and nature conservation. By investing in startups that address these critical issues, Superorganism aims to make a significant impact in the field of conservation. Their commitment goes beyond financial investments, as they also plan to donate a portion of their profits to support conservation efforts.

Filling a Gap in Conservation Funding

Superorganism aims to be the pioneer in venture capital investments for biodiversity. Recognizing the potential for venture capital in solving these biodiversity challenges, Quigley and Webb set out to create a firm solely focused on this area. They believe that venture capital can play a crucial role in funding startups that are developing innovative solutions for biodiversity conservation.

Investing in Biodiversity Startups

Superorganism plans to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage companies that are working towards advancing biodiversity, adapting to climate change, reducing harm to biodiversity, or preventing species extinction. While not every startup in this space may fit the traditional venture return model, Superorganism aims to back the ones that do. The firm intends to invest alongside other managers to provide expertise and support to the startups they invest in.

A Holistic Approach to Conservation

Superorganism’s investment focus is broad, encompassing various categories that contribute to biodiversity preservation. This includes startups developing technologies to advance biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and those that may not be directly focused on biodiversity but can enable it in the future. By taking this holistic approach, Superorganism aims to support startups in different sectors that can collectively make a significant impact on conservation efforts.

Commitment to Conservation

Superorganism’s dedication to conservation goes beyond financial investments. The firm plans to donate 10% of its profits to conservation efforts, supporting initiatives that aim to protect and restore biodiversity. By aligning financial success with conservation, Superorganism aims to create a positive and sustainable impact on the environment.

