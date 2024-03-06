Newsnews
QuotaLab: The Korean Startup Taking On Carta In Cap Table Management

Written by: Shina Thies | Published: 6 March 2024
A South Korean startup, QuotaLab, is making waves as it sets its sights on challenging the dominance of Carta in the cap table management space. With a strong foothold in the Korean market, QuotaLab is positioning itself as a one-stop shop for startups and investors, aiming to streamline and revolutionize the way funds, equity, investments, and LP relations are managed within the Korean venture ecosystem.

Key Takeaway

QuotaLab, a South Korean startup, is poised to challenge the dominance of Carta in cap table management, with a focus on revolutionizing the management of funds, equity, investments, and LP relations within the Korean venture ecosystem.

QuotaLab’s Evolution and Expansion

Founded by former venture capitalists Andy Choi, Dan Hong, and Pilseon Jun, QuotaLab initially started as an equity management service for startups and investors in South Korea. However, with the recent integration of LogosSystem, an investor-facing fund management service, QuotaLab is now poised to cover the entire venture market in South Korea, marking a significant milestone in the country’s venture history.

Acquisition and Market Penetration

The acquisition of LogosSystem for $23 million enabled QuotaLab to expand its services to cover the needs of startups, investors, and limited partners, solidifying its position as a key player in the Korean venture ecosystem. The integration of LogosSystem’s investor fund management service within QuotaBook further enhances the platform’s functionalities, providing a more comprehensive solution for interacting with LPs and portfolio companies.

Competition and Expansion Plans

As QuotaLab sets its sights on international expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia, it faces competition from established players such as Carta and AngelList, as well as new entrants like Pulley and Deel. The company’s plans for expansion may also involve further acquisitions and potential fundraising to support its growth.

