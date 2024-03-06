Newsnews
Binance Launches “CRYPTO” Fragrance To Attract Women To Crypto

Written by: Naoma Blanco | Published: 6 March 2024
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has taken an unconventional approach to attract women to the crypto space by launching a new fragrance called “CRYPTO.” The move comes as the company faces challenges, including legal issues and a decline in trading revenues. Despite the unconventional nature of the campaign, Binance’s marketing department is confident that it will open up discussions and make the crypto space more inclusive.

Binance’s launch of the “CRYPTO” fragrance, despite its unconventional nature, reflects the company’s efforts to attract more women to the crypto space and address gender disparity in the industry.

Binance’s Unconventional Marketing Strategy

In a surprising move to celebrate International Women’s Day, Binance launched a campaign to encourage women to explore the world of cryptocurrency through the power of fragrance. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rachel Conlan, emphasized that the goal of the campaign is to be irreverent and fun, aiming to push boundaries and challenge stereotypes associated with the crypto industry.

The “CRYPTO” Fragrance

The “CRYPTO” fragrance, also known as “Eau de Binance,” is described as having refreshing notes of ozone, salt, and moss, evoking a crisp and invigorating breeze. The fragrance aims to exude sophistication with a luxurious blend of Oud, Mandarin, precious woods, and base notes of Amber, Woody, and Musk, providing a warm, musky-sweet, and earthy aroma.

Challenging Gender Disparity in Crypto

While the campaign may seem unconventional, it reflects Binance’s efforts to address the gender disparity in the crypto industry. With only a small percentage of women founders and employees in top crypto startups, Binance’s initiative aims to attract more women to the industry and promote gender diversity.

