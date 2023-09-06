Sonos Introduces Move 2: A Next-Generation Portable Speaker

Yesterday, Sonos celebrated the four-year anniversary of its popular portable speaker, Move. Now, the renowned audio company is back with an exciting sequel, addressing previous critiques and adding new features to enhance the user experience. Although the pricing remains unchanged, coming in at $449, the Move 2 offers significant upgrades in terms of battery life and functionality.

Key Takeaway Sonos has unveiled the Move 2, the highly anticipated sequel to its successful portable speaker. Packed with improvements and new features, including extended battery life and stereo playback, the Move 2 aims to deliver an immersive and convenient listening experience. With a global release scheduled for September 20 and the availability of alternative options like the Roam, Sonos continues to innovate and cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

Extended Battery Life and Enhanced Features

One of the most impressive improvements in the Move 2 is its extended battery life. While the original Move had a stated battery life of 11 hours, the new model boasts an incredible 24 hours of playback time. This upgrade ensures that users can enjoy their favorite music for longer periods without worrying about recharging.

In addition to the improved battery life, the Move 2 also introduces stereo playback, a highly anticipated feature. This enhancement delivers a more immersive and dynamic audio experience, elevating the overall quality of sound. The new touch controls provide a convenient and intuitive way to interact with the speaker, while the inclusion of a USB-C port allows for line-in and external device charging.

Moreover, Sonos has maintained the key features that made the original Move a hit, such as IP56 water resistance and Trueplay automatic audio tuning with a built-in mic array. The Move 2 also offers voice control, with a physical switch allowing users to disable it for privacy if desired. Additionally, users can pair the Move 2 with another Move 2 (not compatible with the original) to create a captivating stereo effect.

Global Release and Alternative Options

The Move 2 is set to launch in 32 regions on September 20, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Japan, and China. With this widespread availability, Sonos aims to satisfy its global customer base and cater to the growing demand for high-quality portable speakers.

For those seeking a more budget-friendly and compact alternative, Sonos also offers the Roam, priced at $169. The Roam is ideal for users who prioritize portability and offers a sleeker design, aligning with other industry-leading brands like JBL.